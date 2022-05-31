Who do Rob Riggle and Kermit the Frog recruit to save Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 5? Release date and more

In episode 5, host Rob Riggle will try to convince Kermit the Frog to recruit Big Mean Carl, Animal, and The Swedish Chef to help save Holey Moley Season 4. The show's upcoming episode will air on ABC on May 31, 2022, from 8.00 to 9.00 PM.

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series on Holey Moley showcases "self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course" to be crowned the winner of the show and claim the $250,000 cash prize.

All about Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 5

Episode 5 of Holey Moley Season 4 will air on Tuesday on ABC. The official description of the episode, titled Can You Feel the Urge? reads:

“Eight contestants joust their way to victory on King Parthur's Court, attempt to avoid a slip-up at Hole Number Two and face off in a neck-and-neck race that erupts at Polecano to win the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.”

In the new episode, players will go through the following obstacles to win the game:

King Parthur's Court - After putting down a channel to a sword, the player climbs on a mechanical horse and battles with Sir Puttsalot. The contestants have to save themselves from falling into the water to avoid a stroke penalty. Hole Number Two - Contestants have to putt along a narrow ridge surrounded by muddy water on one side and a row of porta-potties on the other. They have to sprint across the ridge without falling into the mud to avoid a one-stroke penalty. Polecano – Players have to zipline onto a narrow totem pole. If they fall into the water, they will get a one-stroke penalty.

Episode 3 of Holey Moley will also see host Rob Riggle trying to convince "Kermit the Frog to recruit Big Mean Carl, The Swedish Chef and Animal, to help save the show."

The Swedish Chef from The Muppet Shows is known for his incomprehensible preparation of foodstuffs. He first appeared on The Muppet Show: Sex and Violence in 1975.

A unique feature of The Swedish Chef is that he is performed with uncovered, live hands, unlike a typical Muppet, whose hands are covered by gloves worn by the performer. The Swedish Chef's hands are of the second puppeteer who assists him.

Animal is the wild drummer on The Muppet Show, who knows three styles of music - loud, louder, and deafening. Animal speaks in a gruff shout, often repeating a few simple phrases like "Beat Drums! Beat Drums !" or "Wo-man!."

He first appeared in the pilot of The Muppet Show: Sex and Violence in 1975. Big Mean Carl is a shaggy monster who eats other characters. He first appeared in the 1992 Muppet Meeting Film, Think Bigger.

He received the name Carl during his role on Muppets Tonight. Carl also appeared in a few videos and films, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Stand By Me, The Muppets, and Muppets Most Wanted.

Will Kermit the Frog recruit other Muppets to save the show? Find out on Tuesday on Holey Moley Season 4 on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far