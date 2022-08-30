Who was Robert LuPone? Tributes pour in as MCC Theater leader passes away at 76

On Saturday, August 27, Robert LuPone passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. He was best known for leading the off-Broadway theater company, MCC (Manhattan Class Company) Theater. News of his demise was confirmed by the theater to the Associated Press, who were the first to report it.
As per the official statement from MCC Theater, Robert Francis LuPone passed after fighting pancreatic cancer for the last three years. The late actor and artistic director is survived by his younger sister Patti LuPone, an iconic Broadway actress, his wife Virginia, son Orlando, and twin brother William.
Following his demise, MCC Theater’s Bennie Will released a statement. It read:
“Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls. He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say ‘Let’s talk.’”
What is known about the late MCC Theater leader, Robert LuPone?
In 1986, Robert LuPone, along with Bernard Telsey and William Cantler, founded the MCC (Manhattan Class Company) Theater. However, LuPone was active in the industry as an actor since 1970.
Following his graduation from the globally recognized Juilliard School as a dancer and actor, LuPone studied theater under renowned German-American theater actress Uta Hagen. According to the Internet Broadway Database, the New York City native debuted in a theatrical production with 1968’s Noël Coward's Sweet Potato, where he was a performer.
Following which, he was also involved with the production of Stephen Schwartz’s musical, The Magic Show, in 1974. However, Robert LuPone’s performance as Zack in 1975’s A Chorus Line musical earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Later, he delved into the TV acting career with projects like 1984’s All My Children, mid-1990s’ Loving, and more.
Bob LuPone had also appeared in Law & Order throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He played multiple one-off characters in four episodes. The actor further portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in The Sopranos. In an acting career that spanned over five decades, LuPone’s last television appearance was on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2019.
Meanwhile, as the Co-Artistic Director of the MCC Theater, LuPone produced plays like Frozen in 2004 and Reasons To Be Pretty in 2008, both of which received Tony Award nominations in the “Best Play” category. In 1985, LuPone received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his supporting role in All My Children. Throughout his career, LuPone garnered over 47 acting credits in films and TV projects. Meanwhile, he was associated with 17 Broadway projects, of which he produced six and was a cast member in the rest of the projects.
Robert LuPone is also the cousin of Emmy-winning writer and producer Tom Fontana. He is the brother-in-law of former camera operator Matt Johnston, who is married to Bob’s sister Patti LuPone.
Condolences rush in over Robert LuPone's demise
Numerous tweets acknowledged LuPone’s contributions in co-founding the MCC Theater, while others paid tribute to the late Broadway personality and actor with anecdotes about his performances.
Some also remembered his role in The Sopranos. Similarly, a few pointed out the kindness and generosity of the late theater artist and director.