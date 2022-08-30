Who was Robert LuPone? Tributes pour in as MCC Theater leader passes away at 76

On Saturday, August 27, Robert LuPone passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. He was best known for leading the off-Broadway theater company, MCC (Manhattan Class Company) Theater. News of his demise was confirmed by the theater to the Associated Press, who were the first to report it.

As per the official statement from MCC Theater, Robert Francis LuPone passed after fighting pancreatic cancer for the last three years. The late actor and artistic director is survived by his younger sister Patti LuPone, an iconic Broadway actress, his wife Virginia, son Orlando, and twin brother William.

MCC Theater @mcctheater It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Read a letter from Bernie Telsey & Will Cantler at mcctheater.org/Bob-LuPone It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Read a letter from Bernie Telsey & Will Cantler at mcctheater.org/Bob-LuPone https://t.co/r9IpcC5O1q

Following his demise, MCC Theater’s Bennie Will released a statement. It read:

“Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls. He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say ‘Let’s talk.’”

What is known about the late MCC Theater leader, Robert LuPone?

In 1986, Robert LuPone, along with Bernard Telsey and William Cantler, founded the MCC (Manhattan Class Company) Theater. However, LuPone was active in the industry as an actor since 1970.

Following his graduation from the globally recognized Juilliard School as a dancer and actor, LuPone studied theater under renowned German-American theater actress Uta Hagen. According to the Internet Broadway Database, the New York City native debuted in a theatrical production with 1968’s Noël Coward's Sweet Potato, where he was a performer.

Following which, he was also involved with the production of Stephen Schwartz’s musical, The Magic Show, in 1974. However, Robert LuPone’s performance as Zack in 1975’s A Chorus Line musical earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Later, he delved into the TV acting career with projects like 1984’s All My Children, mid-1990s’ Loving, and more.

Bob LuPone had also appeared in Law & Order throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He played multiple one-off characters in four episodes. The actor further portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in The Sopranos. In an acting career that spanned over five decades, LuPone’s last television appearance was on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2019.

Meanwhile, as the Co-Artistic Director of the MCC Theater, LuPone produced plays like Frozen in 2004 and Reasons To Be Pretty in 2008, both of which received Tony Award nominations in the “Best Play” category. In 1985, LuPone received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his supporting role in All My Children. Throughout his career, LuPone garnered over 47 acting credits in films and TV projects. Meanwhile, he was associated with 17 Broadway projects, of which he produced six and was a cast member in the rest of the projects.

Robert LuPone is also the cousin of Emmy-winning writer and producer Tom Fontana. He is the brother-in-law of former camera operator Matt Johnston, who is married to Bob’s sister Patti LuPone.

Condolences rush in over Robert LuPone's demise

Numerous tweets acknowledged LuPone’s contributions in co-founding the MCC Theater, while others paid tribute to the late Broadway personality and actor with anecdotes about his performances.

The Sopranos Club 🧢 89k @TheSopranosClub ⚱️ Dr Cusamano actor Robert LuPone has died aged 76



Surprisingly, the character Dr Bruce Cusamano was only in The Sopranos for 6 episodes. However, he fitted the role perfectly and it felt like so many more. Robert was also leader of the off-Broadway company MCC Theatre.



RIP ⚱️ Dr Cusamano actor Robert LuPone has died aged 76Surprisingly, the character Dr Bruce Cusamano was only in The Sopranos for 6 episodes. However, he fitted the role perfectly and it felt like so many more. Robert was also leader of the off-Broadway company MCC Theatre.RIP https://t.co/RvlEo1NOlR

Max Grossman @GrossmanMax Leigh Ann Larkin's June in the LuPone Gypsy revival is unparalleled. Leigh Ann Larkin's June in the LuPone Gypsy revival is unparalleled. https://t.co/rl2ed47eFd

Bex @MeddlingMeddy may your memory be a blessing robert lupone. thank you for giving us MCC may your memory be a blessing robert lupone. thank you for giving us MCC https://t.co/91rlQgJglB

James Sims @SimsJames No remembrance of Robert LuPone is complete without a reminder of his Zach in the original company of “A Chorus Line.” Such a loss… youtu.be/htLGQ3CDODY No remembrance of Robert LuPone is complete without a reminder of his Zach in the original company of “A Chorus Line.” Such a loss… youtu.be/htLGQ3CDODY

Sopranos Papi @gabagool_papi RIP to Robert LuPone aka Bruce “Cooze” Cusamano RIP to Robert LuPone aka Bruce “Cooze” Cusamano https://t.co/lBLr746DdI

Treat Williams @Rtreatwilliams RIP Robert Lupone. A genuine triple threat and one of the nicest people I have ever worked with. My heart goes out to his family RIP Robert Lupone. A genuine triple threat and one of the nicest people I have ever worked with. My heart goes out to his family

𝕮𝖗𝖞𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖑 𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖘𝖔𝖕𝖍𝖊𝖗 @Crystal_Philoso Damn, another Sopranos cast member gone,

RIP Robert LuPone. Damn, another Sopranos cast member gone,RIP Robert LuPone. https://t.co/mVmNhnwrDe

SpotCo @SpotNYC SpotCo mourns the passing of MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, client and friend, Bob LuPone. We send love and thoughts to Bernie, Will, Blake, and the entire MCC family. SpotCo mourns the passing of MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, client and friend, Bob LuPone. We send love and thoughts to Bernie, Will, Blake, and the entire MCC family. https://t.co/QpUed0PXvP

-A @reidsintern Sending all my love to @PattiLuPone . Robert lupone was such a nice person, he always supported us youth company members @mcctheater and was someone you could just talk too. I never felt like i bothered him when asking for advice because he was always willing to give it. 🕊🕊 Sending all my love to @PattiLuPone . Robert lupone was such a nice person, he always supported us youth company members @mcctheater and was someone you could just talk too. I never felt like i bothered him when asking for advice because he was always willing to give it. 🕊🕊

Susan Kathryn Hefti @SKHtweets 🏻 @mcctheater #RobertLuPone #NYtheater #NYtheatrecommunity So saddened to learn of the passing of Bobby LuPone; He was one of the kindest & most generous theatre artists I have ever known. A profound loss. May he Rest In Peace So saddened to learn of the passing of Bobby LuPone; He was one of the kindest & most generous theatre artists I have ever known. A profound loss. May he Rest In Peace 🙏🏻💔😢 @mcctheater #RobertLuPone #NYtheater #NYtheatrecommunity https://t.co/5MtiZdQ4w7

Matt W. Cody @MattWCody RIP the great Robert LuPone (left), the original Zach in A CHORUS LINE RIP the great Robert LuPone (left), the original Zach in A CHORUS LINE ❤ https://t.co/uE5ill6MZa

Some also remembered his role in The Sopranos. Similarly, a few pointed out the kindness and generosity of the late theater artist and director.

