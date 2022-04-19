Who was Roderick Pooh Clark? Tributes pour in as Hi-Five member dies aged 49

R&B Band Hi-Five's member Roderick "Pooh" Clark passed away at the age of 49, confirmed the band via a post on Instagram, posted on April 18.

The post said:

“OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK #officialhifive RIH”

Clark’s cause of death is unknown as of now. Fellow band member Marcus Sanders shared the news of Clark’s death by sharing a photo and video of Roderick on Facebook.

The band’s musical director Martinez Little paid tribute to Clark on Facebook and posted a photo of the late singer. He recalled their time touring together with Hi-Five.

More details about Roderick and the Hi-Five

Roderick was mostly known as a member of the band Hi-Five. Not much is known about his family, career, and educational background.

Hi-Five was formed in 1989 and consisted of the founding and original members that include Tony Thompson, Roderick "Pooh" Clark, Marcus Sanders, Russell Neal, and Toriano Easley. They mostly made R&B songs.

The group was first signed to Jive Records in 1989 and released their debut album in 1990. The album was successful and included singles like I Just Can’t Handle, I Can’t Wait Another Minute and I Like the Way. I Like the Way made it to the top position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Their second LP, Keep It Goin’ On was released in 1992 and was not as successful as their first album. Following the second album’s release, the group was met with an accident, leaving Clark paralyzed from the chest down.

Hi-Five made a comeback with their third album, Faithful, in 1993, which featured songs like Unconditional Love and Never Should’ve Let You Go. Both singles received a positive response from the public.

Treston Irby, Shannon Gill, and Marcus Sanders reformed the group with two new members, Andre Ramseur and Faruq Evans in 2012. They released a single, Favorite Girl on the BMW label. Ramseur left the group and was replaced by Billy Covington.

The group was also featured on the TVOne music documentary series, Unsung, in August 2014. It chronicled the quintet’s upbringing in Waco, their rise to popularity, tragedies among group members, and their comeback.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

As soon as the news of Roderick’s death went viral on the internet, fans paid tribute to him on Twitter:

RIP RODERICK POOH CLARK

In sad news, original Hi-Five member Roderick "Pooh" Clark has passed away, according to the group's official Instagram page. He was 49. The group, known for hits like "Kissing Game", was an integral part of 90's R&B.

Awwww RIP Roderick "Pooh" Clark.....Hi-Five had some good music back in the 90's.

Yes indeed!!! Rip Roderick "Pooh" Clark who passed yesterday due to a car accident and never forget the beautiful Tony Thompson rip

Uche @Uchewins 🏾🖤



Full Story 🏾 bit.ly/3EmVBQD



Our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved Pooh.



We are heartbroken to report Roderick "Pooh" Clark, an original member of the R&B group, Hi-Five, has passed away at 49.

Our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved Pooh.

There are no known survivors of Roderick so far and further details about his personal life are yet to be disclosed.

