Who is Rodger Cleye on TikTok? Olivia McCraw harassment allegations explained 

Popular TikToker Rodger Cleye is facing s*xual harassment allegations. This comes after 19-year-old Olivia McCraw came forward to accuse the content creator of making several unwanted advances towards her. He now faces the internet's wrath.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to s*xual harassment. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Fellow internet personality Olivia McCraw recently took to TikTok to reveal that Rodger Cleye flew to her home town so that the two could create a duet together. She revealed that he acted inappropriately during their meeting. This included going to the bathroom with the door open and also kissing her.

She stated in the video that she kissed the 58-year-old as she was worried about what might happen if she rejected him since they were alone.

She also revealed that one time he sent her videos of himself singing in the bathtub and loudly admitted to getting a vasectomy surgery done during their dinners.

In the video, McCraw also revealed that Rodger Cleye had set her picture as his phone background.

Olivia McCraw went on to claim that she was called a “predator” and a “manipulative little girl” by Cleye from his second social media account after she rejected him.

Reacting to the matter, YouTuber greenisnotnick opined:

“This is textbook grooming and weird imbalance of power from an old man who is not only old enough to be your father but also he is probably older than her father.”

Who is Rodger Cleye?

For those unversed, the TikToker is best known for uploading covers of popular pop songs on TikTok. He has amassed over three million views on the video-sharing platform. According to Famous Birthdays, Cleye holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

It is also worth noting that Rodger Cleye took to Instagram recently to address accusations of liking McCraw’s old Instagram photos where she would have been just turned 18 or 19 years old. While addressing the same, he falsely claimed that she was 21 years old. Rodger Cleye also added in the deleted Instagram post:

“You should all be ASHAMED of yourself. Last night I went LIVE with a talented 21 year old Musician and Singer. We sang TO you. We sang FOR you. We sang in a well lit hotel room and sat in business chairs. We sang in PORTRAIT mode for viewer convenience. The chairs were CLOSE to fit us both in the video. THEN THE RUMORS… “She’s his 19 year old GF” – WTF? Some sick F dug up a post of her graduate year but failed to imagine that people graduate at different ages for various GOOD reasons. SINGING IS NOT A CRIME AT ANY AGE”

As McCraw accused Cleye of s*xually harassing her, it was revealed that the latter was blocking critics on TikTok. Twitter user @taylsgf shared that netizens could see negative comments of him being questioned for his antics being removed from a recent TikTok livestream.

As the accusations took the internet by a storm, McCraw released a second video where she revealed that Cleye was falsely claiming that she was a teen mom who catfished him and flirted extensively with him. She also showed viewers messages where Cleye claimed that he wanted to fight for their relationship.

Netizens now await for Cleye to address the allegations.