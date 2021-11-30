Who are Rodney Mathews’ parents? ‘The Bachelorette’ star’s mother is scared of seeing his son heartbroken

The Bachelorette Season 18 enters its hometown week this Tuesday. It’s time for Michelle Young to meet the final four men’s families and try to get an idea of what they want for their sons.

Fan-favorite Rodney Mathews and Young will be greeted with open arms by his mother, Carrie Mathews. However, during a one-on-one conversation with The Bachelorette of this season, Carrie expressed her concern about the aftermath of Young not choosing Rodney in the finale.

The worried mother said:

“It brings tears to my eyes that he could be heartbroken.”

It looks like The Bachelorette episode 7 is going to be intense. On top of that, Young will have to say goodbye to one or two men to choose the finalists. Will Rodney make the cut? Only time will tell.

Carrie was a single mother to two sons

Rodney is the son of Carrie and Tyree Myers. It is unclear whether his father is in the picture or not, however, the trailer showed a man speaking to Rodney. He commented that he had never seen The Bachelorette contestant so happy.

From his bio to show’s premiere, Rodney has always mentioned his mother and even goes by her surname. The 29-year-old former NFL player had mentioned earlier that the credit of his success goes to his mother. Carrie was a single mother who worked multiple jobs to raise her two sons.

Rodney’s Instagram includes several heartfelt mentions and posts about Carrie and his brother Royal Mathews.

Michelle and Rodney’s fun day on ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 7

Rodney came out as a humble, caring and mature person on The Bachelorette Season 18. Fans are hoping that Young chooses him over the other three men — Nayte, Joe, and Brandon J.

In episode 7, Rodney will be seen planning a “special day full of surprises” for Young. In a promo, a sales rep from California explains the fun day to Young:

“There is an apple that’s only grown in Minnesota. The name of it is called First Kiss.”

Rodney then picks up the fifth-grade teacher on his shoulders as she plucks an apple from the top of the tree. He later admitted on camera that he was falling in love with Young.

The new episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 is all set to premiere Tuesday, November 30, at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

