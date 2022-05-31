Who is Ronald "Rony Boyy" Michel from Dancing With Myself? Choreographer created viral flash mob video to Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten song

NBC's Dancing With Myself is right around the corner. The new reality TV series is all set to premiere on May 31, 2022. There will be 96 amateur dancers competing against each other across a span of eight weeks. The contestants will try to match the steps of celebrities Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy. And the show will be hosted by Camille Kostek.

While most of the contestants are new names, if you're a fan of TikTok, some of them might sound familiar. One such contestant with over a million subscribers on TikTok is Ronald "Rony Boyy" Michel.

All you need to know about the Dancing With Myself contestant Ronald "Rony Boyy" Michel

Ronald was born in Illinois, Chicago, in 1999. At just 23 years old, he's a star on TikTok. A creator of dance content, he has over 1.5 million subscribers on TikTok and 226K followers on Instagram.

He made his debut on TikTok in 2015 when it was known as Musical.ly.

But what propelled him into popularity was the flash mob video he created in 2021, where he performed The Mob Dance, a remix of Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit Unwritten. He first performed it at a gas station, and when he noticed that it was starting to turn heads and earn him attention, he joined with some of his friends and performed it at Universal Studios in Orlando.

He uploaded the video to his TikTok profile, which garnered over 40 million views on the social media platform. The Dancing With Myself contestant then flew out to California along with his friends so he could impart his teachings to the singer herself.

Apart from his hit flash mob clip, Ronald has also performed for Rapper Soulja Boy's She Make It Clap with his friends.

He is currently making his appearance in the upcoming reality TV competition Dancing With Myself.

What did Shakira and Nick Jonas have to say about NBC's Dancing With Myself

Each episode of Dancing With Myself will feature 12 contestants battling it out in a total of six rounds over the course of one hour. The rounds include All Eyes on You, Freestyle Battle Round, The Dance Along, Duo Collabs, The Shake-Up, and Be the Creator. At the end of each episode, one lucky contestant will be declared the winner.

The winner will be chosen with the help of votes from the audience, along with judges Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy.

Talking about the show, Nick Jonas told NBC Insider,

"The fun [of the show] is we're not looking for the most precise dancer. We're looking for the person with the biggest energy and best heart and best attitude."

Shakira also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the series. She said that the series will do the following:

"Offer people from all walks of life and all ages a platform where they can showcase their talents but also their passion for dance. You know, they don't have to be professionals. Most of them aren't.... The idea with the show is just to offer an opportunity and access to people from everywhere to dance and to show their true passion for dance."

Dancing With Myself will premiere only on NBC at 10 PM ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

