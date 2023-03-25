On March 23, 2023, BTS' Jimin rolled out his solo debut alongside the release of the music video for its title track, Like Crazy. Fans collectively enjoyed both the album and the music video. As they continued to stream the Like Crazy mv, what caught the eye of many fans was the mysterious girl who popped up in the minute parts of the video.

Through screen time and camera focus, ARMYs could guess that she had a significant role in the music video. As fans grew curious, they were fixated on dissolving the mystery around the girl, naturally building up several theories about her role in the music video and beyond. While nothing's currently been confirmed yet, many fans believe that she represents BTS' Jimin's reflection in the music video.

Fans speculate theories about the girl featured in BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy music video

Upon paying close attention to BTS' Jimin and the girl who appeared several times in Like Crazy's music video, one can see that the two have almost met several times. While there was an instant when the two came face-to-face with each other, contrary to fans' expectations, their interaction didn't grow any beyond that.

sen🪞FACE @sugatradamus just saw someone say that the girl is jimins reflection.. thats why they never had any contact, notice how they were both looking around and the moment they met, it cuts to jimin being in the mirror looking at his reflection just saw someone say that the girl is jimins reflection.. thats why they never had any contact, notice how they were both looking around and the moment they met, it cuts to jimin being in the mirror looking at his reflection https://t.co/3oMyWsgfPh

However, fans have come up with alternative theories that revolve around the girl's significance and how her presence represents BTS' Jimin. During one scene where the girl was walking amidst the crowd, fans noticed that her outfit was exactly what Jimin wore in the concept photos for the hardware version of his album, FACE. This is exactly what left many to believe that the girl is a reflection of the idol.

The theory gains more stability with another scene from the music video. There's a scene at the beginning of the music video where someone pulls Jimin from the lonely dining space to the club setting. The person who pulled him out turned out to be none other than the girl.

Face by Jimin 🪞 @minieskies So the girl in the MV was playing the hardware version/ part of himself he didn't want to Face and at the end he finally accepts her that's why his own hand is muddy instead because his personas are finally one So the girl in the MV was playing the hardware version/ part of himself he didn't want to Face and at the end he finally accepts her that's why his own hand is muddy instead because his personas are finally one https://t.co/OPTHwQgsAh

Moreover, ARMYs gained further stability with their theories as they looked back at Jimin's interview with the Rolling Stones about the album. The Like Crazy singer said:

"In this album, I look back at myself. I heard that the word "face" has many different meanings. Of course it has the meaning of the noun, face, but it also means, "to face, to confront," as a verb. So in order to stand at this new starting point and begin a new journey, I thought it would be necessary to look back at myself and face myself entirely."

However, what was most intriguing about the girl featured in Jimin's Like Crazy was his reflection on being a woman rather than a man. This naturally has fans addressing the conflict between masculinity and femininity that Jimin has showcased several times. As an idol who boldly challenges gender norms in different ways with fashion, dance, musical genre, etc., this made a lot of sense to fans.

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit fact that Jimin chose a woman to represent his “inner-self” and “reflection”



IM IN AWE OH MY GOD fact that Jimin chose a woman to represent his “inner-self” and “reflection”IM IN AWE OH MY GOD https://t.co/5GChNxdwwl

ARMYs believe that the girl's significance in the music video is to showcase Jimin finally coming to terms with his feminine side after the resolution of a long-going conflict. As such, fans were impressed by the amount of thought and effort BTS' Jimin put into the music video to best communicate his journey of facing himself.

