Who is Sabrina Brier? Tik Tok star to star in Abbott Elementary, everything we know 

In the latest episode of ABC's comedy Abbott Elementary, Sabrina Brier, a popular comedian, actress, and TikTok sensation, made a guest appearance. She played the role of Jessca, an unconventional substitute teacher who brought a fresh perspective to the teaching methods at Abbott.

The show revolves around a group of enthusiastic and devoted teachers working in a Philadelphia public school. The story takes place in an environment where challenges are abundant, including limited resources and a somewhat out-of-touch principal.

Abbott Elementary first premiered on December 7, 2021, and is now airing its third season.

Sabrina Brier's character in Abbott Elementary explored

Season 3 episode 4, titled 'Smoking,' shows Janine stepping out of her teaching role and taking a fellowship with the school district. This change gives Janine more influence but limits her interactions with students, including her amusing encounters with substitute teacher Jessca. The episode revolves around Janine's attempt to navigate Jessca's unorthodox teaching style.

Janine is spying on Jessca and is determined to correct Jessca's unconventional teaching methods. This leads to a clash between Janine's strict approach and Jessca's laid-back style, which unfolds in a humorous way. The episode explores Janine's struggle to adapt and her eventual apology to Jessca after Barbara intervenes. Jessca, who seems calm about the whole ordeal, reveals her plan to quit after the week.

Sabrina recently shared a few snapshots from her time on the set. She wrote,

"Besties, let’s finish up those worksheets!"

More about Sabrina Brier

Brier was a part of the music video Kyle Gordon: Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) in 2023. Furthermore, Sabrina Brier was also a part of the TV mini-series realm with Command Z in 2023, where she played the role of Pura Shujaa in one episode.

Sabrina is also known for her viral TikToks mocking the habits of twenty-something besties. She is 29 years old with over 750K TikTok followers.

The cast of Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary has several main recurring cast members, with a star-studded lineup of guest actors.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Zack Fox as Tariq

Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. All three seasons of the show are also available on Disney+.