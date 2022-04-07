Who is Samantha Crichton from Serving the Hamptons? Meet the entrepreneur with all-state singer award

Discovery+ is set to come up with a brand new restaurant drama, Serving the Hamptons, on April 7. Starring Samantha Crichton and nine other staff members, the show will feature their professional and personal lives. Chrichton, who is an entrepreneur, will be working as a VIP Hostess at 75 Main Restaurant.

Serving the Hamptons features restaurant drama prevailing in 75 Main Restaurant in Southampton. Known as a chill vacation spot, the rich find it to be their favorite place to relax. The restaurant provides not just excellent service but smoldering drama that entertains the posh guests and makes them want to come back again.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The five-hour-long episodes take viewers into one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world while showcasing all the juicy drama in the lives of the young, sexy restaurant staff at Southampton’s “it” destination for dining, 75 Main, as they hook up, argue, and work together to make sure the clients come back for more.

Samantha Crichton of Serving the Hamptons is a self-employed woman

Samantha is currently in her early 20s. The entrepreneur did her schooling at John F Kennedy High School. With an inclination to study more about society, in 2018, she joined the University of Arizona to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

While pursuing her degree, Crichton worked at various places. In 2015, she worked as a summer camp counselor at the Tranquility Camp. She then worked as a salesperson for Emily Sky Clothing Boutique in 2016. In the same year, Samantha joined Denim Rehab Clothing Boutique as a part-time salesperson.

After working as a salesperson for three years, in May 2020, she worked in online sales for Amazon FBA Sellers. Her journey as a salesperson has taught her many behavioral and technical aspects. She also learned about maintaining a strong network.

In 2021, she put her learning into becoming the CEO and founder of Sosas Martinis, a company that makes world famous cocktail martinis that are ready to make and drink.

Since her school days, Samantha has loved singing. She was part of the National Music Honor Society from a young age. From 2009 to 2019, she was tied to a contract with the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra Society of New York as a singer.

Serving the Hamptons will air five hour-long episodes premiering on Discovery+.

