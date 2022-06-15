Who is Sampostar on TikTok? Online users calls for ban

TikTok user Sampostar has gained immense traction on social media. Netizens are calling for his account to be banned from the platform. This comes after sources claimed that he uploaded disturbing content to his profile. Netizens have now taken to Twitter as well, campaigning for his account to be banned.

Sampostar’s TikTok account has amassed over 2.4 million followers and nearly two million likes. The ‘sampostar’ hashtag has amassed over nine million views as well. However, no one can view his profile picture or content. He has kept his account private, so it's strange that it's gone viral.

Rarely do anonymous TikTokers go viral on the video-sharing platform just through a hashtag. In the past, TikTok user MrPancake343 gained over 147 million views through his hashtag.

Why is Sampostar going viral on TikTok?

As the TikTok account remains private, the content that made him go viral remains unavailable to those who are not approved to follow his account. According to The Recent Times, he has reportedly uploaded distressing content to his TikTok account. It is important to note that neither a person who follows his account nor Sampostar himself has confirmed the same.

According to sources, all of his videos include the caption “How is @SamPostar not banned?” as well. The same phrase has gone viral on Twitter too. Some believe that his account has gained massive traction and has spawned a movement of its own due to the repeated captions in his TikTok videos.

x.azk @Axzty No cause how is @sampostar still not banned bro No cause how is @sampostar still not banned bro💀

Fishsex @Fishsex1 how is sampostar not banned how is sampostar not banned

Another video on his account included a different caption which read:

“Tryna go viral on TikTok? Make a video saying ‘how is @sampostar not banned.’ We have had over 4m views from people doing this with zero followers. Good luck.”

No TikTok user has confirmed that they went viral on the platform by using the phrase. The aforementioned popular sentence may simply be another meaningless TikTok trend.

Several TikTok users go viral on the platform despite not having a unique niche or specialty. In recent years, popular influencers like Addison Rae, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio gained immense success simply by posting videos of themselves dancing.

Strange TikTok accounts which have massive following

As the TikTok boom occurred recently, @Drpimplepopper gained a huge following across social media platforms simply by making videos of popping pimples. In her videos, one can see her helping patients by removing facial pus. It seems like her videos are liked by several people. She has acquired over 15 million followers through her unique content.

Another TikToker, who goes by the username @iamfleshgod is also known for his seemingly strange videos of eating raw meat and other food items which one avoids. He is often seen devouring bizarre dishes which has also included raw brains in the past.

An account called @Trippyvideos101 has amassed a following of its own as well. The content creator is known for creating relaxing and gorgeous stimuli, which one might expect to see if they consume hallucinogenic drugs. One does not need to be under the influence to enjoy the videos, they can simply marvel at the creation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far