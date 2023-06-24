Who is Sarita Choudhury? Meet the actress who plays Seema Patel in And Just Like That.. season 2

In the latest season of Max's And Just Like That.., 56-year-old British actor Sarita Choudhury returns in the role of Seema Patel, who's a successful real estate agent. The character formed a fast friendship with the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, in the show's first season that released in 2021.

In the show, Seema, a single woman in her 50s, embarks on a quest for love, creating a bond with Carrie filled with laughter and thrilling adventures. As we delve into the second season, Seema remains a close companion to Carrie, bringing joy and excitement to the screen.

Sarita Choudhury has been acting for quite some time now

Born in London, England, in 1966, Sarita Choudhury boasts a rich heritage blending Indian and English roots. Her mother, Julia Patricia, hails from England, while her father, Prabhas Chandra Choudhury, has Indian origins.

Sarita had a unique upbringing, residing in diverse countries like Jamaica, Mexico, and Italy, before she left for pursuing an Economics degree at Queen's University, Ontario. Despite initially venturing into a different field, Sarita's passion for acting drove her to switch careers and explore the realm of performing arts.

Her entry into the film industry was nothing short of remarkable, as she made her debut in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie, Mississippi Masala (1991), directed by Mira Nair. Sarita's portrayal of Mina garnered immense praise, setting the stage for her future endeavors.

She has left an indelible impression on both independent and mainstream films with her exceptional performances, in ventures such as Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Wild West, and Fresh Kill, where her captivating presence shines on the silver screen.

As her career progressed, Sarita Choudhury has embraced a variety of roles. She gracefully portrayed supporting characters in films like A Perfect Murder, Green Knight, and Gloria, while delivering thrilling performances in Just a Kiss and Spike Lee's She Hates Me.

Sarita Choudhury's career extends far beyond her acting roles

In recent years, Sarita has continued to make her mark in independent and mainstream projects, extending her influence beyond acting. She has penned numerous short stories and essays and produced captivating short films.

Sarita is dedicated to promoting equal representation and creating opportunities for actors of color. Additionally, she is a trained classical Indian dancer, showcasing her passion for diverse artistic expressions. Driven by her dedication to diversity and storytelling, Sarita Choudhury co-founded the production company 30west, which aims to tell stories that celebrate the rich diversity of the world.

Beyond her on-screen presence, Sarita actively contributes to the entertainment industry as a member of the board of directors at the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. She hopes her involvement will empower future generations of actors and actresses working towards a more diverse and representative industry.

Fans eagerly await Sarita Choudhury's portrayal of Seema Patel in season 2 of And Just Like That, as they can't wait to see the actor in her latest character's shoes.

Season 2 of And Just Like That is currently streaming on Max.

