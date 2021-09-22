Who is Sasha Allen on 'The Voice'? Trans singer would edit photos to look like a male 

Jim and Sasha Allen are a father-son duo who took The Voice coaches by surprise. Day two of the blind auditions was filled with surprises, with the Connecticut group delivering the biggest one.

While Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson fought for them, Sasha jumped at the idea of being a part of the Positions singer's team on The Voice. As a gesture, she gifted the singers with a hamper.

Who is Sasha Allen on 'The Voice'?

Although The Voice coaches didn't discuss Sasha's backstory, he and Jim shared their life's journey in an introductory clip played ahead of their performance. The two talked about the kind of music they play and how Sasha picked up a guitar when he was aged six. It helped with his case that his dad is a music teacher, which made picking up the artform easier.

Born female, Sasha struggled with his identity growing up. He recently opened up about his challenges in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Jim teared up as he explained how he couldn't be a part of those troubled days.

Sasha wrote:

"#transdayofvisibility was yesterday but im trans so i deserve to post a selfie even tho i missed it . in middle school i used to take selfies and photoshop my body to look how i wanted it to , and now i look exactly like those pics ! very cool."

He concluded his note with a few inspiring lines that may serve as motivation for those going through the same.

He added:

"If ur young & ur trans & ur reading this, one day u will look back and wonder why u were ever so worried . life is so worth living and being trans is unique and beautiful and if people say otherwise u shud insult them so horribly that they think about it for the next 2 months. Gn."

In other news, the father-son duo weren't the only ones who surprised The Voice coaches with their talent. 15-year-old Hailey Green sprung a surprise when she nailed high pitches in her performance, surprising Clarkson the most.

The Voice day two ended with interesting blind auditions by singers with rich narratives. The NBC show also features John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches. The reality series airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

