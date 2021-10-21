Who is Sean Meagher on 'Below Deck'? Award-winning captain is on a quest for plastic-free ocean

Bravo's award-winning reality series, Below Deck, is set to return with a new season. The network recently released the Season 9 trailer, and a lot of new faces were introduced.

Captain Lee Rosbach will be temporarily replaced by the former captain of My Seanna, Sean Meagher. Meagher's work pattern is much different from Lee's; he holds a stricter command.

Fans are excited to learn about the new team, especially the new acting captain, Sean Meagher.

Who is Sean Meagher on Below Deck?

Meagher is a "hands-on" captain and his only priority is the customer. Hailing from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Sean has been in love with boating since he was a child. By 18, Sean earned his first Captain badge and became the youngest Captain on Hyline Cruises.

Captain Sean has piloted sails from the ice fields of Northwest Passage and North pole to the volcanoes and jungles of the South Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Sean holds a USCG Master’s Unlimited Tonnage all oceans license, for both sail and power.

Meagher has been a conservationist all his life and through his work, has noticed disturbing amounts of plastic in the ocean. Sean is currently working with Ocean Voyages on their quest for a plastic-free ocean.

Meagher has spoken on the subject globally and has photographed plastic in the remotest areas of the world.

Meagher has also been involved with developing new technologies dealing with everything from non-toxic coatings for hulls and pipe works to the harnessing of hydrogen for fuel.

About Below Deck Season 9

The Below Deck crew is back in the waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean. Captain Meagher takes over the cruise temporarily, while Eddie Lucas acts as the first officer. Other crew members include Rachel Hargrove, Heather Chase, Fraser Olender, Jessica Albert, Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger, and Wes O’Dell.

The synopsis posted on the network’s website reads:

Also Read

“As department “boat-mances" blossom, alliances form and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.”

Below Deck Season 9 premieres Monday, October 25, at 9.00 PM (ET) and 8.00 PM (CT) on Bravo. Alternatively, the episodes will be available on Peacock TV the next day.

Edited by Prem Deshpande