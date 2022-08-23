Who is Sean Palmieri from Selling the OC? South Florida native is all set to appear on Netflix’s real estate show

Netflix's binge-worthy real-estate drama Selling The OC is set to premiere on August 24. Among the new set of realtors, fans will also meet Sean Palmieri, a South Florida native.

Selling The OC is considered to be the second spin-off of the hit Selling Sunset, which is already a popular show on Netflix. The Oppenheim group is set for more drama at their new office opening at Newport Beach.

Apart from Sean Palmieri, the other cast members on the show include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle and Tyler Stanaland.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It features not one, not two, but three different Alexandras. From Hollywood to Newport Beach, The Oppenheim Group is expanding their territory with their second office in the upcoming Selling Sunset spin-off. With a fresh set of realtors competing to establish themselves, the pressure might prove too much for some agents."

Realtor Sean Palmieri from Selling The OC has a degree in advertising

Sean Palmieri earned a degree in advertising before joining the real estate industry. He did his schooling in The Benjamin School, after which he went to the University of Florida in 2013.

After three years, he graduated with a B.Sc degree in advertising. He then took his first step into the real estate industry by joining ONE Sotheby's International Realty in 2016. He worked alongside Sales and Operations for architect Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum.

He was the marketing director for one of San Diego’s leading luxury teams and also spearheaded Luxury Marketing for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury in Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles.

He joined Pacific Sotheby's International Realty and worked there as a marketing director for two years. While Sean worked there, he gained great experience and developed impeccable skills to lead teams and make fruitful decisions in the real estate industry.

Later he shifted to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and worked there as a luxury marketing manager. There he supported the marketing objectives, and premiere offices and executed local marketing plans for his company.

Within a year or so, he left the company and joined The Oppenheim Group in May 2021. Working as a Luxury Real Estate Agent at a famous company, Sean learned exceptional expertise on every project and listing he worked on.

Over the years, Sean has gained great experience and knowledge of the real estate industry. He is now working alongside California's top agents and brokers to represent multi-million-dollar luxury homes in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, and Malibu, Orange County, San Diego and more.

On days when the Selling The OC cast member is not working, he loves to enjoy spending time in Malibu and Laguna Beach, cooking his favorite dishes, and traveling abroad to visit family and friends.

Palmieri's Instagram suggests he has developed some great bonds with his colleagues and enjoys doing different activities with them.

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Selling The OC on August 24 on Netflix.

