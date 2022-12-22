Who is Sean Sticks Larkin? Lana Del Rey Tulsa billboard sends fans into a frenzy 

Fans are waiting for Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd to drop. As netizens continue to spread the word about its March release, the singer has shared that she chose to promote the album only through one billboard. As fans found the reason behind her antics, they were sent into a frenzy.

The 37-year-old singer took to her private Instagram account @honeymoon and shared an image of herself taking a selfie in the driver’s seat of a car with a billboard of her album in the background. The image was taken in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lana Del Rey captioned the photo- “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa.” In the comments, the songstress added- "It’s personal”

gare de guerra 🇦🇷 @garrrish Lana has only one billboard in the entire world for her new album and it’s in Tulsa lmao Lana has only one billboard in the entire world for her new album and it’s in Tulsa lmao https://t.co/zVUJfK0DL9

Ardent fans were quick to find the connection between Lana Del Rey and Tulsa. They speculated that the musician was throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin. Adding insult to injury, the Summertime Sadness singer dropped her album’s title track and album announcement on her ex-boyfriend’s birthday December 7.

Sean Larkin was a police sergeant but retired last year. He took part in A&E’s reality television show Live PD. He is also the co-host of the Coptales and Cocktails podcast.

Netizens react to Lana Del Rey throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend

Fans found it hilarious that the Young and Beautiful singer decided to promote her album in her ex’s hometown. Usually, artists promote their work in large cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Many applauded the singer for her “petty” promotion tactic. Several netizens were impressed by the move as they were aware that the singer would get more than enough publicity by putting up a billboard in a single and unexpected place.

A few hilarious tweets read:

terrence @honeym0000n lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey https://t.co/JVWD84lLXc

agnes @starsarefated lana putting the only dykttatuob billboard in her ex’s hometown is so girlboss of her lana putting the only dykttatuob billboard in her ex’s hometown is so girlboss of her https://t.co/ulJ2tRXezN

Alyx Ander @iamalyxander Lana Del Rey putting up 1 billboard to promote her new album, in Tulsa Oklahoma, where her ex lives, is the type of petty that I LIVE for Lana Del Rey putting up 1 billboard to promote her new album, in Tulsa Oklahoma, where her ex lives, is the type of petty that I LIVE for

esther king @littleesther lana del ray has one billboard for her new album and it's in her ex's hometown...babe this is the cult im in ok lana del ray has one billboard for her new album and it's in her ex's hometown...babe this is the cult im in ok

funky fresh @taamriddlz lana putting her only billboard in her ex’s city and then going on to clarifying that the placement was personal with a selfie on instagram is soooo … ultraviolence core lana putting her only billboard in her ex’s city and then going on to clarifying that the placement was personal with a selfie on instagram is soooo … ultraviolence core

The Cult Of Del Rey @CinamonSlut Lana Del Rey placing the only billboard to promote her album in Tulsa, Oklahoma (her ex’s hometown) is the level of shady I aspire to be.



Taylor Swift taught her well. Lana Del Rey placing the only billboard to promote her album in Tulsa, Oklahoma (her ex’s hometown) is the level of shady I aspire to be.Taylor Swift taught her well. https://t.co/ObOaQVWHVh

hecate @HECVTE lana putting up a billboard promoting her album where her ex lives is so hilarious to me lana putting up a billboard promoting her album where her ex lives is so hilarious to me https://t.co/rhfQmliGGC

abby🐝 @httpabbs Lana was so smart putting that one billboard in her exes city cause every article writing about it is giving her way more promotion than if she did more billboards Lana was so smart putting that one billboard in her exes city cause every article writing about it is giving her way more promotion than if she did more billboards 😭

Rémi 🌊 @AuteretRemi terrence @honeym0000n lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey https://t.co/JVWD84lLXc Lana del rey ex boyfriend when he saw the billboard twitter.com/honeym0000n/st… Lana del rey ex boyfriend when he saw the billboard twitter.com/honeym0000n/st… https://t.co/jmpMEiEccS

ana. @theanarice lana del rey placing the only billboard for her upcoming album in her ex’s city is — iconic. lana del rey placing the only billboard for her upcoming album in her ex’s city is — iconic.

Why did Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin break up?

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Sean “Sticks” Larkin revealed that the couple broke up after their months-long relationship due to their “busy schedules.” Speaking about the singer, he said:

“Right now, we’re just friends. We will talk and what not, we just have busy schedules right now.”

The former couple met in New York. They were spotted in the Big Apple on a stroll in Central Park. While sharing how they would spend time together in Tulsa, he said:

“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”

Lana Del Rey has spoken publicly about her relationship with the father-of-two in the past. Reacting to her images with Larkin in Central Park going viral, she said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times:

“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem. He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin were first spotted together in September 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

The former couple made their relationship public in January 2020 after walking the red carpet hand in hand at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

