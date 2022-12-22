Who is Sean Sticks Larkin? Lana Del Rey Tulsa billboard sends fans into a frenzy 

Fans are waiting for Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd to drop. As netizens continue to spread the word about its March release, the singer has shared that she chose to promote the album only through one billboard. As fans found the reason behind her antics, they were sent into a frenzy.
The 37-year-old singer took to her private Instagram account @honeymoon and shared an image of herself taking a selfie in the driver’s seat of a car with a billboard of her album in the background. The image was taken in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lana Del Rey captioned the photo- “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa.” In the comments, the songstress added- "It’s personal”
Ardent fans were quick to find the connection between Lana Del Rey and Tulsa. They speculated that the musician was throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin. Adding insult to injury, the Summertime Sadness singer dropped her album’s title track and album announcement on her ex-boyfriend’s birthday December 7.
Sean Larkin was a police sergeant but retired last year. He took part in A&E’s reality television show Live PD. He is also the co-host of the Coptales and Cocktails podcast.
Netizens react to Lana Del Rey throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend
Fans found it hilarious that the Young and Beautiful singer decided to promote her album in her ex’s hometown. Usually, artists promote their work in large cities like New York and Los Angeles.
Many applauded the singer for her “petty” promotion tactic. Several netizens were impressed by the move as they were aware that the singer would get more than enough publicity by putting up a billboard in a single and unexpected place.
Why did Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin break up?
In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Sean “Sticks” Larkin revealed that the couple broke up after their months-long relationship due to their “busy schedules.” Speaking about the singer, he said:
“Right now, we’re just friends. We will talk and what not, we just have busy schedules right now.”
The former couple met in New York. They were spotted in the Big Apple on a stroll in Central Park. While sharing how they would spend time together in Tulsa, he said:
“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”
Lana Del Rey has spoken publicly about her relationship with the father-of-two in the past. Reacting to her images with Larkin in Central Park going viral, she said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times:
“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem. He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”
The former couple made their relationship public in January 2020 after walking the red carpet hand in hand at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel.