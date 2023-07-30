Who is Shan Boodram? Relationship guru set to host The Marriage Pact

The world of reality TV is about to get a dose of love and relationship expertise, as renowned intimacy and relationship expert Shan Boodram takes the helm of the upcoming reality series, The Marriage Pact.

The Roku Channel, known for its diverse and engaging content, has chosen Boodram to guide couples and viewers alike through the intricacies of love, commitment, and promises from the past.

Viewers may find Shan Boodram to be a familiar face, as she was also seen imparting her wealth of intimacy and relationship knowledge in season 4 of the Netflix original show, Too Hot to Handle.

Marriage Pact host Shan Boodram is also a best-selling author

The Marriage Pact is an eight-episode reality series that promises to captivate audiences with its unique premise. The show follows the lives of single friends who, in their past, made a promise to marry each other if they were both still single by a certain age.

The show's format is a fascinating social experiment, bringing to light the question of whether long-standing promises from the past hold weight in the present.

Shan Boodram's expertise in the field of relationships and her empathetic approach are going to make the show an insightful and unique one. She has earned her title as the internet's most trusted relationship guru through her vast expertise and engaging personality.

With over 1.7 million followers across her social media channels, Boodram has become a beacon of guidance for those seeking advice on love, intimacy, and dating.

The multi-talented Boodram wears many hats and one of her prominent roles is that of a best-selling author. Her books, The Game of Desire: 5 Surprising Secrets to Dating with Dominance and Getting What You Want and LAID, have received critical acclaim and resonated with readers worldwide.

Boodram's journey to becoming a sought-after relationship expert began with her role as the host of MTV's Guide to S*x. She then solidified her position in the dating space as the host and executive producer of the Fullscreen series, Your Perfect Date.

Her expertise and insight were further recognized as she served as the sex and relationship expert on Peacock's dating show Ex-Rated, hosted by Andy Cohen, and as an intimacy expert and workshop facilitator on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

Boodram's captivating presence and relatable advice have garnered her over 40 million views on her videos on YouTube, along with mainstream coverage across all the major TV networks, including The New York Times, Forbes, and Time Magazine.

As Boodram gears up to host The Marriage Pact on The Roku Channel, she couldn't be more excited about the show's concept. She expressed her enthusiasm, saying:

"Gone are the days where summer flings are trendy. Today, people want slow, invested love, and ‘The Marriage Pact’ is right on trend to deliver an incredibly intimate look at what it looks like to go from friends to intense lovers in real life and real time."

Beyond her career accomplishments, Shan Boodram is also an advocate for important causes as she also serves as an ambassador for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and WomensHealth.gov and is a member of the American Sexual Health Association.

Tune in to Roku to catch this friends-to-romance trope on August 4.