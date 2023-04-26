Cam Newton has been busy calling out haters and supporting his girlfriend on Instagram.

A 'proud' father of seven children, Newton's relationships have always been under the spotlight. This time, it's his girlfriend Jasmin Brown. Apparently together since 2021, Brown has been receiving some hate for dating Newton. Especially about Brown having seven children.

The QB, however, was ready to defend his girlfriend. Despite his somewhat indecipherable texting style, his message was clear:

"Wēłp thats why i aint wit ÿøū LEVELš to thiš QÜ££Ñ... ÄÑD ÎF tøt itš §ØΜ£ØÑ£ Î§ #ØRTH IT; ÿø ášš would dø áłot of things yøū ØÑČ£ šáīd ÿøu wouldnt dø i høpe ÿøū fiñd šømēøñē thøūgh... Î WØÜLD HÄTE FØR ÄÑ¥ØÑ£ TØ GØ THROUGH ŁÎF£ ÄŁØÑ£ hátē it thērē...," Newton wrote.

Tamantha 👸🏾 @Tamantha_5 (this is under Cam’s gf Watch Jazzy’s IG post of her stand up comedy about having step kids) Now why did Cam Newton read this girl like this(this is under Cam’s gf Watch Jazzy’s IG post of her stand up comedy about having step kids) Now why did Cam Newton read this girl like this 😭 (this is under Cam’s gf Watch Jazzy’s IG post of her stand up comedy about having step kids) https://t.co/SJd6OdcMi7

Despite people's concerns about their relationship, Newton and Brown have been going strong. Newton, of course, remains supportive.

Recently, he wrote a response to a post by his girlfriend:

"ī wáš wáītīñg øñ thē ₽R£TT¥ GÎRŁ twērk....🤤😍🥰 -1ØV£🤟🏾".

Going by the the stage name 'Watch Jazzy', the comedienne has been seen with Newton multiple times. A few months ago, Brown was called out for saying she likes to spoil her man. Fans weren't impressed with her comments, even though Brown was sure there was going to be some backlash.

Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown loves to spoil the NFL free agent

Cam Newton

During an interview, Jasmin Brown created a stir while talking about her 'biggest flex'. Apparently, Brown loves to take care of her boyfriend, which wasn't exactly appreciated by everyone else:

“You know, like packing his bag, unpacking his bag. Just making sure—all the things that he wants. I pretty much read his mind,” she told Shan Boodram. “If I know you and I study you, I know how you are in the morning; I know how you are by midday. Before you can even ask me for something, I’m already on it. He’s spoiled.”

Shan Boodram @shanboody What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here link.chtbl.com/p2aDSt1a What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here link.chtbl.com/p2aDSt1a https://t.co/X5p4BJUhSI

Raised in Florida, the Maryland native is the youngest of four children. This also ended up confirming their relationship.

Apart from Brown, Cam Newton's relationship with Kia Proctor is widely known. The former couple has four children: Chosen, Sovereign Dior, Camidas, and Cashmere. He has another daughter named Shakira from a previous relationship.

Cam Newton at the 148th Kentucky Derby

Cam Newton also has a child with La Reina Shaw, a former Miss Azerbaijan and another son from another relationship.

