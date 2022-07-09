Cam Newton claps back at woman who called him 'trash' for failed relationship with Kia Proctor

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton was recently called 'trash' by a self-proclaimed relationship blogger on social media. Newton jumped on the post's comments section and fired back at the blogger. Newton's comment, however, was deleted from the Instagram post.

Going by the name Judaea (judaeaunscripted89), the blogger shared a post on social media taking shots at Newton after his rumored girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, admitted to being submissive to her man. Judaea wrote:

"So, before I say my piece. Please understand I know that Cam Newton is trash, I warned y’all a long time ago that he was. But as usual when you see a 'Black Love' relationship, all the trash shit about the man goes out the window because he is with a black woman. So, please don’t Comment with the 'he is trash' WE KNOW!! You the one late to the party."

Labeling the quarterback' trash' might have been a bit too harsh based on just the comments from Brown. It seems like Judaea made some assumptions about Newton after his failed relationship with former longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor.

The former Carolina Panthers star made headlines in 2019 when he fathered a child with an Instagram model months before his fourth child with Proctor was born. The couple split later that year.

As quoted by Total Pro Sports, Cam Newton fired back at the blogger, responding:

“I can accept me being trash THANK YOU; that will uplift me I HOPE YOUR BLOG SUCCEEDS AS I SEE IT IS DOING VERY WELL, so far … nevertheless I feel as if you can use your platform to bring sunshine to someone RATHER than more RAIN (there are HELLA blogs already tearing down people daily) … hey, but what do I know IM TRASH.”

The former MVP's comment was deleted soon after. But not before a back-and-forth between the two. Judaea responded by taking shots at how the quarterback fathered four children with Proctor but ended up not marrying her:

“I don’t think men understand how dangerous birth is. She [is] good and able to risk her life to have your children but not good enough to be your wife.”

To which the NFL star wrote:

“Are you married!? Do you have kids!? WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE PERSON I'M ACTUALLY TALKING TO!?….the person I AM HAVING A CONVERSATION WITH KNOWS A LOT ABOUT ME… so could you please render that [information] so I can have an idea [of] the person I am speaking with…”

The incident sparked after Jasmin Brown recently went viral for her comments on how she caters to her man. Brown appeared on an episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast with host Shan Boodram.

During the podcast, Brown revealed that her biggest flex was how she treated her man. Brown even said that her superpower is love, and one of her love languages is being 'submissive.'

Shan Boodram @shanboody What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here link.chtbl.com/p2aDSt1a What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here link.chtbl.com/p2aDSt1a https://t.co/X5p4BJUhSI

Cam Newton landed in hot water for his comments on women

In April, the former No. 1 pick was heavily criticized for his comments on women and gender roles. He had some strong opinions about women, which, unsurprisingly, were not taken well by the community.

One of Newton's sentiments was that women should cater to a man's needs and should know how to let a man lead:

“Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?"

He added:

"And I think a lot of times when you get that esthetic of ‘I’m a boss, bi**h, I'm this, I'm that.’ No baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Newton's off-field headlines aside, the quarterback is no closer to joining a team ahead of the 2022 season. The three-time Pro Bowler left the Panthers for a second time last season. He played eight games, completing just 684 yards, throwing for four touchdowns and five interceptions.

