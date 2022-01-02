Who was Shane Bartek? 25-year-old off-duty cop shot and killed in apparent carjacking incident

25-year-old off-duty cop Shane Bartek was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking in Cleveland, Ohio on New Year’s Eve. He later succumbed to his injuries at Fairview Hospital that day.

According to Fox 8 News, two suspects - a man, 28 and a woman, 18 - were in custody by Saturday morning. Both of the suspects have rap sheets for theft, robbery, and burglary, as per reports.

Everything about Shane Bartek and his murder

Shane Bartek (Image via Justin Delaney)

Shane Bartek was a 25-year-old Cleveland resident who joined the Cleveland police force in August 2019. Bartek was brought up in Middleburg Heights and he graduated from Berea-Midpark High School in 2015. Shane Bartek later went on to earn a degree from the University of Cincinnati. Bartek was a patrolman in the Fifth District on the northeast side of the city.

It is suspected that a gunman approached Shane Bartek in a parking lot along Rocky River Drive around 6 p.m. on Friday. Soon, a fight broke out between the two and Bartek was shot twice before the shooter fled the scene in Bartek’s car.

Bartek's vehicle was later spotted and chased until it crashed into a fence. A man from Bedford Heights and later a woman from Garfield Heights were taken into custody following the chase.

Richmond Heights police later stated that the 28-year-old man, Anthony Butler Jr. is currently jailed on a $5 million bond as he was charged with fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The woman, who is also believed to be involved in the murder, has not yet been formally charged, but is under police investigation.

On Saturday, officers from surrounding departments lined the streets for a procession as Bartek’s body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office from Fairview Hospital. Mourners hung blue ribbons outside the Fifth District Headquarters to show their grief and support for Shane Bartek.

Incoming Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond told reporters on Friday:

"My heart is aching for his family, for our officers. It’s senseless. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb also tweeted offering condolences to the family of officer Shane Bartek.

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb @BibbForCLE Cleveland Police @CLEpolice Cleveland Police Officer Killed in Aggravated Robbery Motor Vehicle Incident clevelandpolice.wordpress.com/2022/01/01/cle… Cleveland Police Officer Killed in Aggravated Robbery Motor Vehicle Incident clevelandpolice.wordpress.com/2022/01/01/cle… We offer sincere condolences to Officer Shane Bartek, his family and the entire Cleveland Division of Police. These types of senseless crimes won't be tolerated. Together, we will fight for a safer city & support law enforcement in their efforts to keep our neighborhoods secure. twitter.com/CLEpolice/stat… We offer sincere condolences to Officer Shane Bartek, his family and the entire Cleveland Division of Police. These types of senseless crimes won't be tolerated. Together, we will fight for a safer city & support law enforcement in their efforts to keep our neighborhoods secure. twitter.com/CLEpolice/stat…

The Cleveland Police Foundation posted on Facebook, asking for donations to be made to the Heroes Fund to help the family of Bartek and that of other victims who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shane Bartek, whose father died a few years ago, is survived by his mother, his older brother and his twin sister.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Danyal Arabi