Who is Shaun Runyon? 39-year-old electrician charged with killing three co-workers after argument with boss

On October 1, Polk County police arrested Shaun Runyon of Pennsylvania for the murder of three of his co-workers in Florida. According to Polk County Sheriff's officials, Shaun had a heated argument with his supervisor and ran away from their rented house after punching him.

The crew consisting of Shaun Runyon's co-workers and some of their family members rented a house in Davenport. The 39-year old Runyon was working as an electrician for a Pennsylvanian company, J & B Electric, Inc. The firm was hired to do light installations and more for a Publix supermarket store in Lakeland.

Meanwhile, Shaun Runyon confessed to purchasing a bat and renting a car before returning the following day to kill his co-workers. According to Sheriff Grady Judd's statement in an affidavit released by Polk County police, Runyon got into an altercation with his supervisor at 2:00 am on Friday. The reason for the argument is not yet known.

How many victims did Shaun Runyon kill?

According to Sheriff Judd,

"He stabbed and beat people inside the residence. There were seven people living in the residence. There were seven victims. One victim was beaten to death in his bed while he slept."

Shaun Runyon attacked four of his co-workers and ended up claiming the lives of three of them. He beat one man to death in his sleep, while another man was found dead on the front porch. He also hit the last victim on the head and shoulder with a bat. Meanwhile, a third victim died in a hospital on Saturday.

There was another co-worker who survived, with his wife and 7-year-old daughter unscathed.

Who is Shaun Runyon?

Shaun Paul Runyon is a 39-year-old who lived in Nazareth (born on 21 March 1982), Northampton County, Pennsylvania. He started his work as an electrician for PJ Smith Electric and had been working there for almost three years.

The electrician did have a criminal background previously. In May 2021, Shaun Runyon was arrested by Nazareth police for "strangulation, endangering welfare of a child, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and assault. "

Also Read

Back then, he was released on bail, and had an upcoming court date slated for October 14. Meanwhile, for the most recent arrest, Shaun Runyon was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

After the murders, Runyon fled to a nearby Lake Wales couple's house to shelter himself. He claimed to have been assaulted himself. The couple told him to get admitted to a hospital, where he was arrested. The Pennsylvania native is currently under the custody of Polk County police.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far