Who is Shauna Brooks? All about the transgender star amid Benzino and 50 Cent drama

50 Cent recently claimed in a homophobic post that Young Buck and Benzino are gay. Curtis shared several homophobic and transphobic posts aimed at Buck and resumed his beef back in February after Young Buck’s arrest for vandalism.

His latest posts targeted Buck and Raymond because of rumors related to his s*xuality and seem to be a direct response to Buck’s claims about Curtis’ business practices. Curtis shared a clip where Raymond addressed some rumors and wrote,

“Young Buck, Benzino just embrace who you are but don’t pat nobody butt when they score a basket. Hahaha, Nah. FOR REAL! PUNK.”

Trans actress Shauna Brooks claimed that Raymond had a brief relationship with her and the clips shared by Curtis appear to be about the same. Brooks said in the clip,

“I don’t watch trans p**n, but that’s just me.”

Another video featured a leaked phone conversation between Brooks and Benzino, where the rapper explained why it might look bad for him to be seen with a trans woman. He said,

“You don’t f**king look bad, I do. You can never look bad. In this world you ain’t doing nothing wrong. It would be wrong if I did. Can’t you get that through your head? You’re not looking bad Shauna. You’re looking like a f**king chick. … I’m looking wrong ‘cause what the f**k are you trying to do f**king with a transgender?”

It is unknown how this situation is related to Young Buck, but 50 Cent has accused the rapper of being in a relationship with a trans woman.

Shauna Brooks and her relationship with Benzino

Born on March 30, 1990, Shauna Brooks is an actress, musical artist, and comedian. She is mostly known as a transgender model and for her appearances in Radar, Ebony, People, Galore, and more.

She is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and has spoken publicly about her work as a transgender model. She has also openly discussed her experience with transitioning and has been an LGBT activist ever since.

Shauna Brooks is an actress, musical artist and comedian (Image via shaunabrooksofficial/Instagram)

Brooks made her debut on Discover ID’s Indecent Proposal in 2015. It documented her struggles as an adult companion and trans woman. She later quit working as an upscale adult companion.

The 32-year-old was a model in Steve Boi’s M3TAL collection during New York Fashion Week in 2019.

She recently gained recognition after 50 Cent shared clips featuring Benzino’s conversation with her. Although Brooks claimed that she was in a relationship with Benzino in the past, the rapper is now beefing Curtis.

Shauna also shared a clip on her Instagram story, leading to a beef between Raymond and Curtis. Raymond has not yet commented on anything related to his alleged conversation with Brooks.

