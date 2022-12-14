Who is Shawntya Joseph? All about the influencer as Diddy defends Yung Miami from side chick claims

American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs defended his current partner, Yung Miami, after pictures of him hanging out with influencer Shawntya Joseph went viral over the internet.

After the Coming Home crooner announced the birth of his new child, DJ Akademiks accused him of having a "side baby on his harem of side chicks," referring to him photographed with Joseph despite being with Miami.

His comments, however, did not sit right with Diddy. On Tuesday, December 13, the 53-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to set the record straight about Miami being his "side chick."

LOVE @Diddy @yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. @yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom Can't stop wont stop! Diddy Spotted holding hands and making googly eyes at IG model four days after birth of his newborn Can't stop wont stop! Diddy Spotted holding hands and making googly eyes at IG model four days after birth of his newborn https://t.co/pbjclmzZ5m

The rapper further added that if anybody tried to hurt his close ones, he would "talk about it like human beings."

Hours before announcing the birth of his sixth child, the rapper was spotted walking with Shawntya Joseph around New York City, hand in hand, sparking speculations about the nature of their relationship.

All you need to know about Diddy's companion, Shawntya Joseph

According to Teal Mango, Shawntya Joseph is a YouTuber and influencer who goes by the name Sarah. Her Instagram handle has 118,000 followers, and she posts pictures of herself traveling around the world.

Her Instagram bio has biblical verse Matthew 7:7-8, along with her contact information. Most recently, she posted a mirror selfie from New York. Of her followers, she is most famously followed by Rob Kardashian and Diddy.

The rapper's pictures with Shawntya Joseph come after it was previously revealed that he is in an open relationship with rapper Yung Miami, but they were not exclusive.

In an interview with outlet XXL in September 2022, Miami explained the equation of her relationship with the Angels singer:

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The 28-year-old stated that they are both having fun being "single and dating."

On Sunday, December 11, the Senorita rapper took to his Twitter handle to announce an addition to his brood. According to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the little girl was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, California.

LOVE @Diddy I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!

The Daily Mail reported that the newborn girl was born to Diddy and 28-year-old cyber-security specialist Dana Tran, though the rapper is yet to confirm it.

As of this article's writing, Diddy has not addressed the nature of his relationship with Shawntya Joseph.

