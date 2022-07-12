Who was Shimon Peres? All about Israeli politician ahead of Netflix's Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

There are plenty of reasons to look forward to Netflix's upcoming documentary, Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres, as it gears up to look into the legendary life of the Israeli politician, who served twice as the prime minister and once as president of Israel. The 2018 film by Richard Trank will premiere globally on July 13, 2022, on Netflix.

Though many documentary enthusiasts may not be familiar with this towering political figure, he is by far one of the most influential men in world politics, having won a Nobel Peace Prize for successfully negotiating a peace accord with PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization), something that has been lauded by many as one of the greatest successes in political negotiations.

Read on to find out more about Peres ahead of the premiere of Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres.

All about Peres, the subject of Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Documentary filmmaking is always a tough nut to crack. Depicting reality on the reel is not an easy task, especially when the reality is complex, twisted, and filled with details that not everyone understands. Politics is one of the places where common understanding falls short.

This is why political documentaries and biopics are a crucial part of any film enthusiast's list. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres will shed light on one such political figure who will be remembered in history as one of the founding fathers of Israel.

Born in Wiszniew, Poland (now Vishnyeva, Belarus) in 1923, Israeli Shimon Peres immigrated to Palestine in 1934. At an early age, Peres joined the Haganah movement and began his political journey under the mentorship of David Ben-Guiron. A year later, Israel achieved independence and Ben-Gurion became the prime minister. He hired Peres as the head of the Navy. Peres was only 24 at the time.

Though this sounds like a big achievement, it was only the beginning for Peres. He was later hired as deputy director-general of the Ministry of Defense, and subsequently as director-general. He served in this position for six years, bringing in numerous reforms, most notably a military alliance with France, before resigning in 1965. He joined his mentor in forming a new party in 1965 called Rafi.

This wasn't successful and in 1967, Peres initiated a merger between Ahdut Avodah and Mapai to form the Israel Labour Party. He became defense minister in 1974 as a part of the Labour cabinet. After being defeated twice in 1977 and 1981, Shimon Peres became the prime minister after the indecisive election of 1984. He was in a power-sharing agreement with Yitzhak Shamir.

After another coalition with Shamir in 1988, the Labor Party finally won in 1992. Yitzhak Rabin became the president while Peres served as the foreign minister, implementing the famous Israel-PLO accord. He took over as Prime Minister again after the assassination of Rabin. He also served as the president for seven years.

Peres passed away in 2016 at the age of 93 after a fatal stroke. His funeral was held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. Peres was awarded the prestigious U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom for his excellent work in world politics.

Netflix's Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres will cover his life in detail when it releases this week.

