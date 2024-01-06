Bottega Veneta, the Italian brand, launched a new campaign, themed on the Lunar New Year, led by Taiwanese actress and model Shu Qi. The brand chose a short video campaign to unveil its fresh capsule collection to celebrate the Year of Dragon.

Shu Qi, the brand ambassador of the Italian fashion label since October, was the face of the movie campaign, exuding her distinctive fashion preferences and acting skills. In its campaign, Bottega Veneta underscores the theme of embracing the new year by titling the film "The First Sunrise with You."

Beyond the beautiful and romantic theme, Bottega Veneta unveiled its new lunar year collection that includes Orbit sneakers, Adam sandals, Jodie bags, neck pieces, and many more. Throughout the campaign movie, the brand accentuates all the elements in this collection, showcasing its fashion innovation and optimistic perception.

Who is Shu Qi? More details on Bottega Veneta Lunar New Year campaign

The bond between Chinese traditions and Bottega Veneta is nothing new as the brand has been celebrating the Chinese New Year since 2022. Last year, the creative director of the brand Matthieu Blazy nominated Shu Qi as the brand ambassador.

Taiwanese actress and model, Shu Qi, is the most high-paid actress in the Chinese entertainment industry. The 49-year-old actress also bagged several awards including the Hong Kong Film Awards, Golden Bauhinia Award, Asian Film Awards, and so on. Before Bottega Veneta, the actress was the brand ambassador of Bulgari China.

The campaign captured the beauty of different bonds in life, accentuating the fresh beginning or rejuvenating the old one. The 1-minute campaign movie began with the face of Shu Qui, dressed in a vibrant red dress layered with a leather jacket.

With the direction of revered Chinese director Jess Jing Zou, the short film began in the dawn time, portraying the ending of a dark and new beginning.

The famous photographer Ken Ngan seized the moments skillfully. Shu Qui walks towards the balcony of a tower, observing the first sunrise of the year. This scene is followed by the joyous bond of a group of friends who met at the beach to celebrate the transition of the new year.

The film features another model Chen Estelle and her mother, celebrating the mother-daughter bond on the roads of Shanghai. ' The First Sunrise with You' - the title was defined pretty well throughout the movie, and the cozy scene of a couple seems a perfect addition to the theme.

More details on the Bottega Veneta Lunar New Year Capsule collection

According to the Chinese Lunar Year, it embodies the dragon, the fourth zodiac sign, and named the year on it. The capsule collection of the brand includes three different colorways of Orbit sneakers, Adam sandals, Andiamo bags, and so on.

According to Outlander Magazine, the brand has garnered a neckpiece set, mocking the tail of the dragon. The Orbit sneakers, one of the best sellers from the brand, take a fresh makeover in vibrant yellow, red, and orange to celebrate the dragon year.

Another popular fashion accessory from Bottega Veneta - sardine and Jodie bags are adorned in a dragon year theme, adding some quirky hued elements to the capsule.

The price, however, is not very transparent for this collection. The announcement of the official launch is yet to be done.