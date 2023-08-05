5 projects starring Ashley Liao to watch ahead of Love in Taipei

Love in Taipei, starring Ashley Liao in the lead role, has garnered much attention in the past couple of weeks. This is hardly surprising as the movie is based on Loveboat Taipei, which is written by Abigail Hing Wen, a beloved YA book that enjoyed plenty of weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List after its release.

The book is inspired by the author's experience attending the Overseas Compatriot Youth Taiwan Study Tour to Taiwan, more commonly known as Love Boat.

In the movie, Ashley Liao dons the role of Ever Wong, a high school senior. She wants to attend Tisch School of the Arts (NYU) and pursue her passion for dance. But, her parents have other plans and send her to Taiwan for the summer to help her connect to her heritage and form meaningful connections.

To be released on Paramount+ on August 10, 2023, the movie also stars Ross Butler, who gained popularity for playing Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why. 21-year-old Ashley Liao is no stranger to the camera, but this is the first time where she will play the lead protagonist in a feature film. Fans will be hoping that this role will help Ashley Liao gain more attention from movie lovers around the world.

Fuller House, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, and 3 other projects starring Ashley Liao that prove she is a rising star with plenty of potential

1) The Kicks (2015)

This heart-warming fun show starring Ashley Liao is based on a book series written by well-known soccer player Alex Morgan. It centers around young Devin (Sixx Orange), a star player on her soccer team. However, things change when her family has to move to California, and she finds herself in a new team that isn't doing so good.

In this show, Ashley Liao plays the adventurous Parker, who is part of the school soccer team. She is bold, confident, and has a unique sense of style. As such, this entertaining series doesn't only focus on sportsmanship and talent but also highlights the importance of friendship, passion and communication.

2) Fuller House (2016)

The much-talked-about sequel of the hit show Full House focuses on D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), who moves back to Tanners' childhood home with her three sons after the loss of her husband. Her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber), along with her teenage daughter, Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas), move in as well to lend her a helping hand.

Ashley Liao plays the role of Lola, Ramona's friend. She is kind and sassy at the same time, and her interactions with Ramona are always fun to watch. Fuller House, along with The Kicks, were some of the first shows that helped Ashley Liao start her career as a child actor.

3) Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, this rom-com stars Ali Wong and Randall Park in lead roles, where they play childhood friends Sasha and Marcus. As teens, they had a brief fling that ended badly, and they went their separate ways. When they meet again as adults, there are definite sparks but things keep getting in the way.

Ashley Liao plays teenager Sasha, who the audience gets to meet in brief flashbacks. The film is mainly about the lead couple, and their characters are well-written, funny, endearing, and interesting enough to keep the audience hooked.

4) Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (2020)

This superhero movie, directed by Anna Mastro, follows second-born royal Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) discovers that she has superpowers and is part of a secret society that has been around for generations. The members of the society combine their special powers to defeat powerful enemies and protect the kingdom.

Ashley Liao dons the role of Sam's sister, Eleanor, who will succeed their mother, Catherine. The best part about this movie are the young actors, including Ashley, who bring their characters to life with a certain charm and vibrance that makes it hard to look away.

5) Physical (2021)

This intriguing series is set in the 1980's. Rose Byrne is a housewife named Sheila Rubin whose life didn't turn out the way she had hoped. However, things starts to change when she starts doing aerobics and finds herself on the path of self-discovery and empowerment.

In season 1, Ashley Liao plays the role of Simone, a student who Danny, Shiela's husband, finds attractive. Compared to the previous titles, the narrative of this show is more complex, but Ashley still manages to pull off her character with finesse and maturity.

The thing about this show is that it is funny, but it is also quite dark which may not appeal to all viewers. But if readers are a fan of intriguing shows with unique concepts, they will enjoy watching this one.

Ashley Liao is still quite underrated, but one look at her body of work will prove that she has plenty of potential. Fans will be especially hoping that her lead role in the upcoming Love in Taipei will help open new doors for her.