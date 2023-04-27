Time 100 Gala 2023: Beef actor Ali Wong and 4 other best dressed women

The Time 100 Gala is an annual event hosted by Time Magazine, which brings together the most influential people in the world from various fields, including politics, entertainment, business, technology, science, and philanthropy. The event is held to celebrate the achievements of these individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields and have shaped the world in various ways.

The Time 100 Gala 2023 was held on April 26, 2023, in New York City to celebrate the 100 most influential people in the world. Since the event was attended by various celebrities and famous people, here's a list of the top five best-dressed actresses at the Time 100 Gala 2023.

Ali Wang, Kim Kardashian, and 3 more best dressed women at the Time 100 Gala 2023

1) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos @KimKPhotos Kim at the TIME100 Gala in New York last night. Kim at the TIME100 Gala in New York last night. https://t.co/VphbQF9aC1

Kim Kardashian wore a stunning silky white dress at the Time 100 Gala 2023. The silk bra-strap dress she wore to the event was from John Galliano. Kardashian's hip-length hair was styled in beachy waves and she complemented the look with Jason of Beverly Hills opal cross necklace, Messika stone necklace, XIV Karat diamond chain, and Bvlgari pearl diamond choker.

2) Ali Wong

celebs @celebfashionnnn Ali Wong attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City Ali Wong attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City https://t.co/lgiUxdADzB

Ali Wong wore a gorgeous white floral headpiece and dress that showed off her culture and heritage at the event. Although the length of her trousers and dress didn't allow for a peek at her footwear, it is likely that she opted for a style that paid homage to her Vietnamese heritage.

3) Jennifer Coolidge

celebs @celebfashionnnn Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City https://t.co/5wyTUQzV29

Jennifer Coolidge wore a velvet-beaded dress at the grand event. She added a pair of diamond chandelier earrings by Wempe, mesh gloves, and black point-toe heels to complete her look. Coolidge also wore a pair of sheer black tulle gloves with a satin black pump. Her outfit was praised by many fashion critics, who thought her dress was glamorous and shiny.

4) Tiffany Haddish

celebs @celebfashionnnn Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City https://t.co/Kj3CWlEZ9V

On April 26, 2023, Tiffany Haddish arrived at the Lincoln Center to honor Time Magazine's annual ranking of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. She was wearing a low-cut maroon sparkly dress.

5) Doja Cat

Mr. Pop @MrPopOfficial Doja Cat at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Doja Cat at the 2023 TIME100 Gala https://t.co/ce3TXlNGnH

Doja Cat wore a black and lilac ruffled Valentino gown with patent red leather gloves from the brand's spring 2023 couture collection at the event. The Kiss Me More singer paired the dress with strappy heels. The dress was daring and bold with ruffles.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual extravaganza that brings together some of the world's most influential people to celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. The event was attended by various celebrities and famous people, including Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Ali Wong, among others.

Aside from the outfits of the aforementioned celebrities, many other celebs also aced the look with their unique looks. From dazzling fashion to inspiring speeches, this event never fails to leave a lasting impression and ignites a spark of creativity and inspiration among all those who attend.

Poll : 0 votes