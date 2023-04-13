Iga Swiatek has been chosen to be part of TIME magazine's '100 Most Influential People of 2023' list, the only tennis player to receive the honor.

Selected in the 'Pioneers' category, the World No. 1's profile was written by Alpine skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin, one of Swiatek's closest friends. Shiffrin particularly pointed out the 21-year-old's rise from a small nation like Poland, noting that her ascendency has given belief to an entire generation that they too can achieve incredible things.

"To rise to the top of tennis with the limited resources she had coming from Poland is remarkable. [Iga Swiatek] has ignited a nation and given the next generation a reason to believe they can also achieve something incredible," Mikaela Shiffrin wrote.

The American also hailed Iga Swiatek for reminding everyone that it was okay to feel both disappointment and pride without hiding from either, adding that the Pole's ability to keep her eye on the ball regardless of what happened around her was another attribute to marvel over.

"She reminds us all that it’s OK to feel disappointment—and it’s also OK to feel proud of ourselves. When Iga walks out on the court, she puts her eye on the ball, and she doesn’t let it stray," she added.

Iga Swiatek embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate: Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin further lavished praise on Iga Swiatek, expressing how impressed she was with her ability to relentlessly improve her game and her kindness in giving credit to those who supported her along the way.

"When Iga Swiatek plays tennis, three things come to mind: beauty, power, and truth. Throughout her rise to the top of tennis—and the top of sport—Iga has shown vulnerability and courage," Mikaela Shiffrin wrote. "She strives relentlessly to improve her game. She gives credit to those who have supported her, without discounting her own skills and work."

With the World No. 1 also a strong advocate for mental health and sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Shiffrin opined that Swiatek embodies a kind of confidence much needed in the world right now -- "action over mere talk."

"She has advocated for mental health and supported Ukrainians in their fight to protect their home. As an athlete, and more importantly as a human, she embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate—the confidence of action over mere talk," Shiffrin noted.

