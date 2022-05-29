Who is Sierra Schmidt from Dancing With Myself? Swimmer once garnered attention for her dance routine during Olympic trials 2021

American swimmer Sierra Schmidt is all set to participate in Dancing With Myself on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c on NBC. Schmidt won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in the women’s 800 freestyle.

Sierra Schmidt has been dubbed the Dancing Queen due to her pre-race dance routine. She once garnered attention due to her routine in the Olympic trials 2021 when she was dancing to the tune of the K-pop girl group, TWICE.

All about Sierra Schmidt from Dancing With Myself

Born to Melinda and Joseph Schmidt, Sierra Schmidt is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona. Her mother was a nationally ranked distance runner while her father coached swimming at Germantown Academy under the legendary Dick Shoulberg. She also has a younger sister, Trinity.

Placed at one of the elite levels of American swimmers, she first found success in the 2014 Speedo Junior Nationals. She won the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:10.92 a full 1.5 seconds ahead of second place. Her top time in the 800m freestyle was 8:34.58, a full 2 seconds ahead of second place. Completing the distance triple, the 24-year-old won the 1500m freestyle in 16:24.09, a full eight seconds ahead of the rest of the lead pack.

In 2015’s National Short Course Championships, Sierra came third in the 1,650-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.

The University of Michigan graduate won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in the women’s 800 freestyle. In SwimSwam’s Top 20 NCAA Recruits for the Class of 2017, Sierra was ranked 2.

Nicknamed the Dancing Queen on the U.S. swim circuit, Sierra is well known for her pre-race rituals - putting on headphones, closing her eyes, and dancing for about 5 minutes - to psych herself up. She has been using this method to boost herself since her childhood days. Sierra, who has trained in ballet, brought her first iPod to the pool when she was 10-years-old. She has been following the practice ever since.

At the 2021 Olympic trials, she grabbed attention for her pool deck choreography on K-pop girl group TWICE songs, Cheer Up and Likey. Speaking to BillyPenn.com about her dance routine, she said:

“Everyone has their own pre-race routine. And for me it’s, it’s the dancing.”

Other than dancing, her other hobbies include reading and listening to music along with dressing up for Japanese Anime and Comic conventions.

Tune in on Tuesday night on Dancing With Myself on NBC to watch Sierra dance to impress the audience and the judges of the show.

Dancing with Myself can be viewed on NBC and can be streamed the next day on NBC.com and Peacock Premium. Viewers without traditional cable/satellite television can watch episodes on Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV.

UK audiences can also view the show using their Sky TV or Now TV subscriptions to access Peacock.

