Who is Simon Huck? All about the PR executive as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's PDA overshadows wedding

Popular PR Executive Simon Huck officially tied the knot with his boyfriend Phil Riportella on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Kardashian-Jenner family friend exchanged wedding vows with his longtime partner in a private ceremony at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles.

The star-studded evening saw A-list guests including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiance Travis Barker in attendance. Celebrities including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Malika Haqq were also present at the venue.

The eldest Kardashian sister even attended Simon and Phil’s pre-wedding party and raised a toast to the couple. She also shared glimpses from the wedding reception on Instagram and showed pictures of personalized menu cards curated for each guest.

The newlyweds were also seen dancing to John Legend’s All of Me following their nuptials. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took over the wedding with their usual public display of romance.

The couple appeared closer than ever as the day also marked Travis’ 46th birthday. The newly-engaged pair packed on the PDA as the venue played Say It Ain’t So by Blink-182 in the background. The Poosh founder also took to social media to share loved-up posts dedicated to her beau.

Simon and Phil’s wedding comes more than a year after their engagement in January 2020. The pair started dating in 2017 and officiated their relationship after being together for five years.

Simon Huck is the owner of Command Entertainment Group

Simon Huck is a PR professional and marketing executive, best known as the owner of public relations firm Command Entertainment Group. He is also the man behind the sci-fi A. human exhibition.

He was born on November 5, 1983, and grew up in Ontario, Canada. He attended Canterbury High School and studied acting as part of their specialized arts program. He started working for renowned publicist Lizzy Grubman after moving to New York in 2005.

In 2006, he joined the Command PR company and worked for Sean Comb’s White Party in the Hamptons. He went on to become a partner at the firm in 2010 and bought Jonathan Cheban’s share in 2013.

The company experienced a major boom under Simon Huck’s leadership and represented several A-list celebrities. According to The New York Times Style, the firm works with over 100 brands each year.

The Ottawa-native continued to expand the organization and relaunched the company in 2017. He gained further prominence in the industry with his growing friendship with the Kardashian clan and also appeared on several TV shows.

Simon Huck was often seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs. He also launched his own PR-themed reality series The Spin Crowd featuring his business partner Jonathan Cheban. The show aired on E! and was produced by Kim Kardashian.

Edited by Prem Deshpande