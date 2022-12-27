Who is singer Jeanick Fournier? Meet the Canada's Got Talent winner ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The series will feature 60 former contestants from around the world who delivered memorable performances across all of Got Talent's franchises. The contestants participating in the spin-off include musicians, dancers, magicians, aerialists, novelty, ventriloquists, and many others.

Singer Jeanick Fournier, who won Canada's Got Talent 2022, is set to return to the franchise to compete in AGT: All Stars. As per her website, she is described as someone whose voice "is so powerful that they take your breath away the instant you first hear them."

More about AGT: All Stars contestant Jeanick Fournier and her journey on the show

Ahead of her audition on Canada's Got Talent, Jeanick revealed that she started singing at seven years old in the church with a nun.

She adopted two children, a son, Juan, and a daughter, Emma, with Down syndrome, and wished that through the competition, she could set an example for her children and give them a better life if she wins the $1 million cash prize.

Besides being a singer and a mother, Jeanick is also a palliative care beneficiary attendant from Chicoutimi, Quebec. As per her official competition bio, she learned English by watching her favorite singers, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand, and by "emulating their breathing, pronunciation and way of speaking in interviews."

For her audition on Canada's Got Talent 2022, the AGT: All Stars contestant performed Celine Dion's I Surrender. Her vocal range, pitch, and perfect notes stunned the judges, who gave a standing ovation by the end of her performance. They felt that the audition was "incredible" and said that they were "super blown away."

After the judges gave their feedback, host Lindsay Ell came out, went to the panel, and gave Jeanick her moment by pressing the Golden Buzzer. In the semi-finals round, the singer raised the bar by singing Never Enough from the feature film The Greatest Showman and blew the audience and judges away with her talent, earning a ticket to the finals.

For her finale performance, the AGT: All Stars contestant had to sing in front of judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and special guest judge Simon Cowell. She performed Queen's The Show Must Go On and was crowned the winner of the 2022 season of Canada's Got Talent.

Jeanick signed an agreement with Universal Music Canada after Canada's Got Talent finale earlier this year. Since then, she has released two new songs, the pop anthem Moment, and a french song Ça ira, which stands for "It'll be Fine." She also released her new album on October 7, 2022.

On AGT: All Stars, Jeanick is set to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. Other AGT winners set to make their return include Terry Fator (season 2), singer Kodi Lee (season 14), and spoken word poet Brandon Leake (season 15).

The upcoming show will feature numerous talents that will leave viewers stunned. While viewers are already familiar with some of the contestants, considering they are fan favorites, they will also witness former participants, finalists, and winners from other franchises who will impress fans with their performances.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes