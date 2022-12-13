Why is Celine Dion being dragged into the Balenciaga scandal? Children clothing line ad controversy resurfaces

Celine Dion and her earlier genderless children’s clothing line Celinununu are currently raising eyebrows. The singer’s advertisement campaign for her brand drew comparisons to controversial luxury house Balenciaga, after she included clips of children wearing clothes that read “New Order.” Netizens have since been expressing concern.

In the promotional clip, Celine Dion, who was raised Catholic, can be seen running away from police authorities in a hospital after she managed to change the clothes of new-born babies in a hospital nursery. The babies could initially be seen in their pink and blue outfits. However, they were quick to magically get changed into outfits that read “new order.” The clothes also showed black stars.

Celine Dion collaborated with kids fashion brand nununu in 2018. As per the latter’s official website they aim to:

“liberate children from the traditional roles of boy/girl”

Speaking about the brand, the 50-year-old musician said in the past:

“I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense. The brand breaks stereotypes and inspires children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes.”

Netizens compare Celine Dion’s Celinununu to Balenciaga

Internet users were alarmed to see the mother-of-three take part in an advertisement similar to that of Balenciaga's.

Balenciaga has drawn immense criticism in recent weeks for including child models holding bears dressed in bondage costumes and for hiding a court document related to child p*rnography in their latest Gift Shop advertisement. Several netizens slammed the brand for promoting child exploitation.

Gays Against Groomers @againstgrmrs



Incredible video by our member The Balenciaga story keeps getting WORSE. Don’t confuse this for cancel culture. This is CHILDREN we are talking about. Balenciaga needs to thoroughly explain how all of these references to child exploitation came about.Incredible video by our member @clarksonlawson_ The Balenciaga story keeps getting WORSE. Don’t confuse this for cancel culture. This is CHILDREN we are talking about. Balenciaga needs to thoroughly explain how all of these references to child exploitation came about. Incredible video by our member @clarksonlawson_ https://t.co/Ryiw018o8Q

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and Bell Hadid, among others who are the brand’s ambassadors came under fire for not condemning the brand. They were also accused of supporting Balenciaga’s campaign that seemingly promoted child abuse.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



What about your dad Anthony Kidman reported to NSW police for involvement in child trafficking ring? Nicole Kidman why are your EYES WIDE SHUT? Why have you been so silent on the Balenciaga scandal? I know you get paid $ millions to be one of the faces of the brand.What about your dad Anthony Kidman reported to NSW police for involvement in child trafficking ring? #balenciaga Nicole Kidman why are your EYES WIDE SHUT? Why have you been so silent on the Balenciaga scandal? I know you get paid $ millions to be one of the faces of the brand. What about your dad Anthony Kidman reported to NSW police for involvement in child trafficking ring? #balenciaga https://t.co/psitblc8DS

Maria Leah 🐰 @maria_leah385 Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is a Balenciaga advocate. She has four young children, and even after everything that’s come to light, she continues to support the brand. That tells you everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian. Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is a Balenciaga advocate. She has four young children, and even after everything that’s come to light, she continues to support the brand. That tells you everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/jbSHm7qAjO

cassleake @CassidyLeake @MGDowding I think it’s interesting when celebrities stay silent in the midst of PR crisis. If your name is tied to a corporation (ie. Bella Hadid with Balenciaga), are you guilty by association? #pr I think it’s interesting when celebrities stay silent in the midst of PR crisis. If your name is tied to a corporation (ie. Bella Hadid with Balenciaga), are you guilty by association? #pr @MGDowding

With Celine Dion’s 2018 advertisement showing children wearing New Order onesies, netizens have expressed similar concerns. For those unaware, the theory of the “New World Order” refers to powerful elites who have the agenda to rule the world. According to conspiracy theorists, when stars are turned upside down, they symbolize the horns of the goat of black magic.

Netizens expressed that the designs seem to be demonic in nature. Including babies in outfits representing the rise of Satanic culture also left internet users weary.

🍁Antonio Tweets 📣 @AntonioTweets2 Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff person syndrome but did you ever see her Balenciaga esque modeling connection where she breaks into a children's hospital in the middle of the night while kids wear the words "New Order" 🤨 Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff person syndrome but did you ever see her Balenciaga esque modeling connection where she breaks into a children's hospital in the middle of the night while kids wear the words "New Order" 🤨 https://t.co/vEqxjSRFdR

Shayli @shayli33600 @celinedion What is your link with balenciaga ? Game over Celine @celinedion What is your link with balenciaga ? Game over Celine

adi♈ @yaw_adi @TheJessieWoo Same Celine dion that came out with a demonic child’s clothing just like balenciaga 🤦 @TheJessieWoo Same Celine dion that came out with a demonic child’s clothing just like balenciaga 🤦

Invisible @3generation_333 #Balenciaga @AntonioTweets2 What a ….: . @celinedion #CelineDion what is this? I have never heard she was promoting a new order what a sick!world! @AntonioTweets2 What a ….: .@celinedion #Balenciaga #CelineDion what is this? I have never heard she was promoting a new order what a sick!world!

Priest condemns Celinununu

Monsignor John Esseff, a priest of 65 years and an exorcist with over 40 years of experience, was also not pleased with Celine Dion’s ad campaign. In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Esseff expressed disgust over “the gender thing” which he found “demonic.” He said:

“I don’t even know how many genders there’s supposed to be now, but there are only two that God made… the devil is going after children by confusing gender. To say that there is no difference [in gender] is satanic.”

At the time of writing this article, Celine Dion had not responded to the backlash the collaboration was receiving. Meanwhile, she has been making headlines after sharing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

