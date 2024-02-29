Who is Sister Wives star Meri Brown's ex-boyfriend Amos Andrews? Details explored 

Sister Wives star Meri Brown dated Amos Andrews from October 2023 until recently when she officially announced the news of their split. Sister Wives star Meri Brown's now ex-boyfriend Amos Andrews' identity still remains shrouded in mystery as he doesn't seem to have much of a social media presence. Amos has been bankrupt several times in the past along with getting married multiple times.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is a 53-year-old single mother who was formerly married to polygamist Kody Brown. She adored him, but he didn't show her any affection in return. For Kody to adopt Robyn Brown's children and bring them into the Brown family, he and Meri went through a formal divorce in 2010.

In season 18 of Sister Wives, taking a cue from Christine Brown's bold move to divorce Kody and go her separate ways, Meri ultimately decided to split with Kody in 2023 and went on with her life.

She soon declared that Amos, the attractive and kind man she has been dating since October 2023, was her new boyfriend.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown's ex-boyfriend Amos Andrews' details and whereabouts explored

Amos is an enigmatic individual. He doesn't seem to be on Facebook or have an Instagram account. It's also difficult to determine Amos' occupation because he doesn't have a LinkedIn profile.

Meri has only made a few suggestions thus far on what he isn't. Meri disclosed in her first Instagram post about her new relationship that her partner isn't a pilot. She made no mention of his occupation but seemed to imply that he isn't interested in fancy stuff like flying airplanes.

In the upcoming months, hopefully, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about Amos and his career through social media or maybe through Sister Wives season 19.

Like Meri, Amos had previously been married. Amos has reportedly been in four meaningful relationships throughout his life, according to an exclusive published by In Touch in January 2024.

In 1998, he got divorced from Tracey Ann Smith Lang. Shortly after, he entered a two-year romance with Shannon Marie Martin. After that, Amos married Christine Andrews, from whom he separated in 2004.

Amos was most recently in the company of Jennifer Carol Marsh. The partnership ran from 2016 to 2021.

Amos' financial background has also been revealed in the same In Touch article. In 2000, he and Shannon Marie, his ex-wife, filed for bankruptcy. Since Amos filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, he was likely unable to pay his previous debts. After Shannon was reported as discharged in 2000, the case concluded.

Why did Sister Wives star Meri Brown part ways with Amos Andrews?

Sister Wives star Meri discussed the breakup in detail on Friday, February 23, on her regular Instagram feature, Fridays With Friends. She made it clear that while she was accustomed to handling inaccurate accounts of her life on social media, Amos was unprepared for the level of attention from the general public.

Meri claims that after she made their relationship official on Instagram, people went crazy trying to find out information about Amos' life. She also mentioned how Amos' head was messed up by the public interest and that the couple had to have numerous conversations before deciding that their relationship wasn't going to last.

Because she still loves Amos, the reality star claimed that the split was a setback in her life.