Who are Soniaxfyza? Sister duo under fire over use of racial slur 

Influencer sisters SoniaxFyza are receiving immense hate online after an audio clip of Fyza Ali using racial slurs went viral. Since then, the sister duo have also lost brand sponsorships, which they rely on financially.
Despite the 29-year-old Fyza Ali dealing with immense backlash on social media following the audio leak, she did not apologize for her response. She stood by her actions, and in an Instagram response, stated that people needed to “know both sides” before reacting to the leaked clip.
SoniaxFyza have become a popular sister duo on social media. They are best known for their makeup posts and the uncanny resemblance they have to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Their joint Instagram account boasts over a million subscribers. They have collaborated with various brands, including Missguided and SheIn.
A video showcasing the audio clip went viral on Snapchat. Fyza could be heard using racial slurs towards someone who allegedly spoke inappropriately towards their mother. Fyza was heard saying:
“You’re mad I’m pretty, I’m hot, I live in an arab country.”
She continued:
“Go back to where you’re f**king from, where they f**k donkeys for a living have no f**king money, a s**t a** f**king currency and no one gives a f**k about them.”
Since the clip went viral online, many netizens unleashed online hate towards the sisters. Many pointed out that the sisters must be de-platformed. Some tweets regarding them included:
Fyza Ali refuses to apologize
The older sibling took to social media responding to the immense backlash the sisters are facing online. She refused to take back what had been said. Fyza Ali said:
“Just because I am a social media influencer does not mean I don’t have the sane rights as anyone else to defend myself.”
She continued:
“I won’t apologize for defending myself in anger because I simply had enough, and stop trying to claim my sister and I, we have nothing to do with your community or your people no matter how much you want to force it or convince us or yourselves or even people we know because we simply don’t care.”
After SoniaxFyza responded to the audio clip, fashion brand Missguided took to Twitter announcing that they will not be working with the sister-duo in the future.