Who are Soniaxfyza? Sister duo under fire over use of racial slur 

Influencer sisters SoniaxFyza are receiving immense hate online after an audio clip of Fyza Ali using racial slurs went viral. Since then, the sister duo have also lost brand sponsorships, which they rely on financially.

Despite the 29-year-old Fyza Ali dealing with immense backlash on social media following the audio leak, she did not apologize for her response. She stood by her actions, and in an Instagram response, stated that people needed to “know both sides” before reacting to the leaked clip.

Zoha @Zoshhhh Just came across this and shocked no one is speaking about it. Soniaxfyza - There's no excuse for racism and this is absolutely disgusting Just came across this and shocked no one is speaking about it. Soniaxfyza - There's no excuse for racism and this is absolutely disgusting https://t.co/fN3HiLzSnU

SoniaxFyza have become a popular sister duo on social media. They are best known for their makeup posts and the uncanny resemblance they have to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Their joint Instagram account boasts over a million subscribers. They have collaborated with various brands, including Missguided and SheIn.

A video showcasing the audio clip went viral on Snapchat. Fyza could be heard using racial slurs towards someone who allegedly spoke inappropriately towards their mother. Fyza was heard saying:

“You’re mad I’m pretty, I’m hot, I live in an arab country.”

She continued:

“Go back to where you’re f**king from, where they f**k donkeys for a living have no f**king money, a s**t a** f**king currency and no one gives a f**k about them.”

Since the clip went viral online, many netizens unleashed online hate towards the sisters. Many pointed out that the sisters must be de-platformed. Some tweets regarding them included:

5aiqa @5xiqa soniaxfyza need all their collaborations cancelled despite sonia not being the issue BUT FYZA... the girl is a narcissist who honestly lacks consideration for other people. Hands down is the most self absorbed, patronising, manipulative and foul influencer to exist. soniaxfyza need all their collaborations cancelled despite sonia not being the issue BUT FYZA... the girl is a narcissist who honestly lacks consideration for other people. Hands down is the most self absorbed, patronising, manipulative and foul influencer to exist.

Foz @Faith_Zaib_k So according to Sonia and Fyza in order to be a victim of racism , your ethnicity / race has to endure oppression . So that excludes , Pakistanis , Indians and Bengalis , who have been victims of racism during 70s and 80’s , not forgetting genocide and famine caused by the West So according to Sonia and Fyza in order to be a victim of racism , your ethnicity / race has to endure oppression . So that excludes , Pakistanis , Indians and Bengalis , who have been victims of racism during 70s and 80’s , not forgetting genocide and famine caused by the West

🇵🇸 ملة @Mila_Rikki Tbf Sonia and Fyza have always been racist and haters of their own people. They just have a bunch of sheep followers who see pretty girls and obsess over them. Their careers won't get damaged because they have money and looks, doesn't matter how disgusting they are Tbf Sonia and Fyza have always been racist and haters of their own people. They just have a bunch of sheep followers who see pretty girls and obsess over them. Their careers won't get damaged because they have money and looks, doesn't matter how disgusting they are

meg🎆 @meg1s omg sonia and fyza finally getting exposed we love to see it omg sonia and fyza finally getting exposed we love to see it

yasmin @yasmina0812 I’m VERY here for the Sonia Fyza hate because there funded off these lies and hate of their own selves. Alum rock is calling love I’m VERY here for the Sonia Fyza hate because there funded off these lies and hate of their own selves. Alum rock is calling love

Priti Fatale @Syngrafeas__ Sonia & Fyza do deserve the constant questioning they face on lying about their ethnicity. It's a scam, it needs to be addressed and in an era where we are trying to become more racially aware and respectful of identities, we can't allow this??? Sonia & Fyza do deserve the constant questioning they face on lying about their ethnicity. It's a scam, it needs to be addressed and in an era where we are trying to become more racially aware and respectful of identities, we can't allow this???

zz_ @zzzz_szz @DubaiPoliceHQ @DXBMediaOffice Are you investigating the racism by Sonia and Fyza? There is clear evidence of racism and it’s being shared globally across social media. These are residents and social media influencers of your country, do something about it! @DubaiPoliceHQ @DXBMediaOffice Are you investigating the racism by Sonia and Fyza? There is clear evidence of racism and it’s being shared globally across social media. These are residents and social media influencers of your country, do something about it!

حرا @thira938 I don’t know who sonia x fyza are but they came on my timeline and I wish they didn’t. 😭 I don’t know who sonia x fyza are but they came on my timeline and I wish they didn’t. 😭

Fyza Ali refuses to apologize

The older sibling took to social media responding to the immense backlash the sisters are facing online. She refused to take back what had been said. Fyza Ali said:

“Just because I am a social media influencer does not mean I don’t have the sane rights as anyone else to defend myself.”

Fyza Ali takes to the sister's joint Instagram to upload a statement (Image via soniaxfyza/ Instagram)

She continued:

“I won’t apologize for defending myself in anger because I simply had enough, and stop trying to claim my sister and I, we have nothing to do with your community or your people no matter how much you want to force it or convince us or yourselves or even people we know because we simply don’t care.”

Missguided Help @Missguided_help



Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We do not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination. We have not been in an active partnership with Sonia + Fyza since July 2019, and can confirm that will not work with them in the future.



Thanks @actualthinkingz Hey G,Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We do not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination. We have not been in an active partnership with Sonia + Fyza since July 2019, and can confirm that will not work with them in the future.Thanks @actualthinkingz Hey G, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We do not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination. We have not been in an active partnership with Sonia + Fyza since July 2019, and can confirm that will not work with them in the future. Thanks

After SoniaxFyza responded to the audio clip, fashion brand Missguided took to Twitter announcing that they will not be working with the sister-duo in the future.

