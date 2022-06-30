Who was Sonny Barger? Tributes pour in as Hells Angels founding member dies aged 83

Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs founder Sonny Barger passed away on June 29 following a long battle with cancer. He was 83-years-old at the time of death.

His wife and relatives were with him during his demise. The news was announced on his Facebook page which states:

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing. I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.”

The statement continued:

“Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, I’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends. Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.”

Career and personal life of Sonny Barger

Born on October 8, 1938, Barger was raised by his grandmother and was suspended from school for assaulting teachers and fighting with other boys. He later worked at a grocery store and also joined the Army, but was discharged after 14 months.

Sonny Barger was mostly known as the founding member of Hells Angels (Image via Ken Hively/Getty Images)

He first joined the motorcycle club Oakland Partners in 1956 and following their split, he joined another group. He then formed Hells Angels in April 1957 with the members of the latter and they wore a patch called Hells Angels’ Death’s Head logo.

Barger worked as a machine operator from 1960 to 1965 but was fired for remaining absent. His legal problems began in 1963 when he was arrested for possession of marijuana and in 1965 and 1966 for assault with a deadly weapon.

He sold heroin and was addicted to cocaine by the 1960s. He was arrested again on drug charges in August 1968 after cops raided a bar and duplex apartment in Oakland.

He was featured in Hunter S. Thompson’s 1966 book, Hell’s Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs. Barger also featured in Tom Wolfe’s 1968 book, The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. He and Hells Angels were later portrayed in various films like Gimme Shelter, Hells Angels on Wheels, and Hell’s Angels ’69.

Barger also wrote his autobiography titled Hell’s Angel: The Life and Times of Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. He has written many biker-related novels and has increased awareness of motorcycle safety in the book, Let’s Ride: Sonny Barger’s Guide to Motorcycling.

Sonny played the role of Lenny “The Pimp” Janowitz in the finale of the third season of the FX action crime drama series, Sons of Anarchy, in November 2010. He appeared on the show during its fourth season in 2011 and fifth season in 2012.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Sonny Barger has gained recognition in all these years for his controversial career and legal troubles. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Git The Biker 🇬🇧 @GitTheBiker

Club politics aside, you've got to respect what he started.

His anti-authority sociopath tendencies & love of bikes spawned a whole new rebellious lifestyle the world over.

Personally having lived the 1% club life, I feel respect for the man & the icon he became. Immortal Guardians MC @igmcsa R.I.P Sonny Barger R.I.P Sonny Barger 🙏 https://t.co/DOjiRZ98fi RIP Sonny BargerClub politics aside, you've got to respect what he started.His anti-authority sociopath tendencies & love of bikes spawned a whole new rebellious lifestyle the world over.Personally having lived the 1% club life, I feel respect for the man & the icon he became. twitter.com/igmcsa/status/… RIP Sonny BargerClub politics aside, you've got to respect what he started.His anti-authority sociopath tendencies & love of bikes spawned a whole new rebellious lifestyle the world over.Personally having lived the 1% club life, I feel respect for the man & the icon he became. twitter.com/igmcsa/status/…

Daniel Mcgrath @DTM1888 The King is Dead.Long Live The King, R.I P. Sonny Barger The King is Dead.Long Live The King, R.I P. Sonny Barger https://t.co/x45xSuUWSG

St.Judas @JudasDisciple Live Long and ride free old timer R.i.p Sonny Barger Live Long and ride free old timer R.i.p Sonny Barger https://t.co/y8YOhCNSv4

NWBMX @NoStemsAllowed Wow.

Rest In Peace

Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Oakland Chapter founder Sonny Barger.

The world lost a legend today. 10/08/1938 - 06/29/2022 AFFA Wow.Rest In PeaceHells Angels Motorcycle Club Oakland Chapter founder Sonny Barger. The world lost a legend today. 10/08/1938 - 06/29/2022 AFFA https://t.co/gzCkZ1u8oB

Stefan Johansson 🇸🇪🇺🇦 @SgtSerenity

You will be sadly & very much missed Mr Barger. MLLH&R RIP Ralph ”Sonny” Barger. An Absolute Legend in his own time. A pioneer, a visionary man that we will never see the like of again.You will be sadly & very much missed Mr Barger. MLLH&R RIP Ralph ”Sonny” Barger. An Absolute Legend in his own time. A pioneer, a visionary man that we will never see the like of again.You will be sadly & very much missed Mr Barger. MLLH&R🔴⚪️ https://t.co/GfdTaGf0rY

Diane Vellandurai @dizie61

Sonny Barger, biker outlaw and founder of Hells Angels, dies at 83 Omigosh! I remember as a kid, hearing the adults around me saying, "The Hells Angels are in town!" and there was this immediate lock-all-your-doors and hold-on-to-your-kids warnings. Ohmy.Sonny Barger, biker outlaw and founder of Hells Angels, dies at 83 washingtonpost.com/obituaries/202… Omigosh! I remember as a kid, hearing the adults around me saying, "The Hells Angels are in town!" and there was this immediate lock-all-your-doors and hold-on-to-your-kids warnings. Ohmy.Sonny Barger, biker outlaw and founder of Hells Angels, dies at 83 washingtonpost.com/obituaries/202…

Sonny Barger was married to Zorana since June 2005 and was previously married to Elsie Mae George and Sharon Gruhlke.

