Who is Sophia Bromberg from Team Ariana? 'The Voice' singer was once pulled up for eating disorder

Sophia Bromberg’s whistle notes impressed The Voice Season 21 judges during the blind audition round. While John Legend and Kelly Clarkson tried to convince the singer to pick their respective teams, Bromberg chose Ariana Grande, who is known as the master of whistle notes.

The Emmy-winning series also features Blake Shelton as the fourth mentor in the judges’ panel. As the teams are set, Team Ariana’s Bromberg and Jim-Sasha Allen will be seen singing Signed Sealed Delivered (I’m Yours) in the upcoming episode. Will Bromberg impress all four judges this time? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, read on to find out more about Bromberg.

Who is Sophia Bromberg?

A senior in high school, the 16-year-old Sophia Bromberg hails from San Rafael, California. Surrounded by music since childhood, she always loved to sing. Bromberg has been playing guitar and piano while singing since the age of five.

Her participation in a middle school production, The Lion King, gave her the confidence to perform and immerse herself in music. Meanwhile, she is one of the competitors on The Voice who has showcased her talent on social media. One can find her art on her website as well.

Her bio on her site reads:

“For me, music cultivates an environment of creative and artistic expression, enabling me to explore my identity in a unique way. Whenever I play, I experience an indescribable feeling of joy and peace that I can't find in any other activity.”

Besides working toward her passion for music, Bromberg also loves to volunteer and help society by supporting homeless individuals and raising awareness about populations and the environment.

The Voice singer had an eating disorder

It is not all fairy tales for the teen singer. After her audition episode on The Voice, netizens brutally trolled Bromberg because she had an eating disorder (which was included in the contestant's backstory shown on the show) and that the judges disliked her whistle notes.

Post criticism, The Voice participant hit back at her haters by posting a video on Instagram. Admitting that she didn’t give her best at the audition round, Bromberg said:

“What I want to emphasize is that I will no longer accept a world where social media has normalized an individual’s ability to disrespect another person and not be called out for it, specifically when those comments can cause irreparable damage to one’s psyche.”

Since the clip, The Voice singer has been receiving positive comments and immense support online. Team Ariana’s battle advisor Kristin Chenoweth has found the Bromberg and Jim-Sasha Allen combo to be the best match for the upcoming rounds.

The new episodes of The Voice will air on October 18-19 (Monday-Tuesday) at 8.00 PM (ET) on NBC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar