Who is Sophia Nomvete? Meet the actor who plays Disa in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1

Sophia Nomvete will play the role of Princess Disa in Amazon Studios' upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series is a spin-off of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit, all of which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books. The Rings of Power is a prequel to the film franchises, taking place a thousand years before The Hobbit's events.

Disa is the princess of Khazad-dum, a Dwarven city. While the character's origin in Tolkien's books is unknown, a Lord of the Rings fan website claims that Disa's character was created for the sole purpose of the series, similar to Nazanin Boniadi's Bronwyn.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

Read on to find out more about Sophia Nomvete from the upcoming series.

Who is Sophia Nomvete, or Disa from The Rings of Power?

Nomvete is a theater artist born in the UK with an African-Iranian heritage, as per a press statement by Amazon Studios. Her stage credits include Dexter in Vice Versa (by RSC), Miss Littlewood (by RSC), England People Very Nice (by Royal National Theatre).

Nomvete also played the leading role of Sofia in the European stage premiere of The Color Purple (by Menier Chocolate Factory), an adaptation of Alice Walker's novel by the same name. She was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Best Supporting Actress Award and Best Supporting Role in a Musical by The Evening Standard and Broadway World for the role.

In the upcoming series, Nomvete will portray the role of Princess Disa. According to Entertainment Weekly, Nomvete had auditioned for the role eight days before she gave birth to her daughter. In the same interaction, she had said:

"I thought, well, you don't get much more maternal than that."

The actor also confirmed that Disa has facial hair. She is also the first female dwarf in any screen adaptation of Tolkien's work so far.

More information about The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive television shows ever produced. It is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth. The eight-episode series will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and will conclude with the season finale on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The series takes place a thousand years prior to the events of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films' trilogies. The LOTR book series was adapted into a trilogy by Peter Jackson. The third film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2003.

Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete in 'The Rings of Power' (Image via IMDb)

The upcoming series will feature an ensemble cast comprising Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards.

Other actors include Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Viewers can catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1 at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal