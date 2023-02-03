Who stabbed Michael Mammone? Driver arrested following Dana Point attack

Michael Mammone died after being hit by a car and stabbed by the driver. The 58-year-old was an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Meanwhile, the suspect has been identified as a 39-year-old man named Vanroy Evan Smith.

Smith struck Michael while the latter was riding his bike on the afternoon of February 1, 2023. The former was driving his white Lexus sedan when he hit Michael at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway at around 3 pm local time.

Soon after the collision, Vanroy Smith viciously attacked Mammone and stabbed him multiple times. Investigating officers are trying to figure out what led Smith to stab Michael Mammone to death. They are also working on finding any connections that the two might have had.

Vanroy Smith was arrested on suspicion of murdering Michael Mammone

Michael Mammone, an emergency room doctor, was taking his afternoon bike ride on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. At around 3 pm, he was struck by a white sedan at the intersection of Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway.

According to several witnesses, shortly after the crash, the suspect got out of the car, approached Michael Mammone, and stabbed him several times.

Following the crash, witnesses detained the suspect until law enforcement reached the scene. A neighbor also claimed to have heard Smith uttering racial slurs. Meanwhile, Michael was taken to the hospital but couldn't be saved.

Some witnesses even added that Smith stabbed Mammone at least once in the back and pulled his gun out. He allegedly went on to open fire, but he was soon subdued by two passersby.

In a news release, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said that when deputies arrived at the scene, they found Michael Mammone lying at the intersection. They said that he was suffering from severe injuries.

Sgt. Mike Woodruff of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told KTLA that they are trying to establish a link between the suspect and the victim.

Providence Mission Hospital, where Michael Mammone was a doctor, released a statement on Thursday addressing his tragic death. The statement read:

“We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.”

Evan Smith is reportedly an accountant from Long Beach. One of his clients told FOX11 that he felt it was out of Smith’s character. The client said that Smith never seemed like someone who would have "any dangerous propensities.”

People remember Dr. Michael Mammone following his death

Dr. Michael Mammone was an emergency room physician with over 20 years of experience. He received his medical degree from the University of Southern California School of Medicine.

Netizens have expressed grief and condolences after the doctor's death. He has been described as a “caring and excellent physician.”

A Facebook user named Yvetta Cook claimed to have known the victim and said that they had the "privilege" of working with Dr. Mammone at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland.

Another user named Elizabeth Jordy commented on Facebook and said:

“Sounds like it was planned. Praying for all that knew the Dr.”

Users also called Dr. Michael Mammone's death a senseless and sad tragedy that infuriated them.

Authorities have booked Long Beach resident Vanroy Smith on suspicion of murder. They also recovered the knife that he used to assault Michael Mammone.

The Orange County DA’s office mentioned that prosecutors are likely to file charges this week. Smith is scheduled to make his first court appearance by Friday.

Cyclists have shown concerns regarding road rage incidents in the PCH intersection

Bicyclists have consistently shown concern about rash driving in the narrow zone of the Pacific Coast Highway. The crash that killed Dr. Mammone happened in the same narrow area, where there is little room for bikes and cars.

According to the Orange County DA’s Office, they are currently handling around 70 cases of vehicular death. They also mentioned that road rage has become a lot more prevalent since people resumed driving after COVID restrictions.

