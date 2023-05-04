Who is Stakar Ogord? Meet Sylvester Stallone's charismatic Ravager

Sylvester Stallone is all set to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, perhaps the most anticipated film in the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (popularly termed as MCU). Alongside the familiar guardians, this new James Gunn film is also set to bring a bagful of exciting new characters like Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) and Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki).

Apart from the anticipated villains, there is also another very interesting character all set to make his return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The legendary Sylvester Stallone will portray the role of Stakar Ogord, a legendary Ravager captain and the leader of the Stakar Ravager Clan. Though details about his character are still blurry, it should be a big role if Rocky himself is taking it on.

Sylvester Stallone first appeared as Yondu's (played by Michael Rooker) teammate in the previous Guardians of the Galaxy. It was confirmed in 2021 that the veteran actor will return again and perhaps with greater importance in the upcoming sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Who is Stakar Ogord in the comics?

An integral part of the Guardians of the Galaxy comics, Stakar Ogord is a legendary Ravager captain who saved Yondu from a life of slavery and welcomed him to the Ravagers. According to the comic lore, he later exiled Yondu because of child trafficking. But after Yondu sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill, the Ravager captain honored Yondu's death as a Ravager.

Described as a morally stringent Ravager, Stakar is known for his dedication to the code and ethics. He is also a master thief and is often regarded as the best of the lot. He is also a well-known tactician. Stakar learned his craft from Aleta, with whom he spent a large part of his life traveling.

It is still not clear how the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will incorporate this character into the story, but it should be quite an extraordinary appearance. The trailer already gave a brief glimpse at Stallone's character.

More about Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. After struggling for a number of years, the actor first found fame with The Lords of Flatbush. However, he remained an unknown figure in Hollywood till he created and starred in the role of Rocky Balboa, which became a pop culture icon in Hollywood's history.

It also led to Rocky becoming a global franchise that continues to date. Following his success with Rocky, Stallone never looked back and went on to star in many critically and commercially successful films like Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, and the Rambo series.

Sylvester Stallone's work has generally been criticized by critics but well-received by fans, making him a fan-favorite action star of the 1980s and 90s. He also launched The Expendables films series, which helped in the resurgence of his popularity in the 2010s. also starred in the critically acclaimed television series Tulsa King.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will also hopefully see the best of the veteran actor once again.

