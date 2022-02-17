Who was Steve Salas? Tributes pour in as co-founder of Chicano band Tierra dies aged 69

Steve Salas recently passed away on the morning of February 17 at the age of 69. He was the co-founder of the Los Angeles R&B band Tierra and an activist in Chicano politics.
Salas was battling myeloma for the last two years and had recently also contracted COVID-19. His family members and the band mentioned in a statement through Facebook:
“Steve and Rudy created the soundtrack for many people’s lives, and we are so grateful to everyone who loved their music. The Salas Brothers left an indelible mark on the history of Chicano music with Tierra.”
On January 5, 1949, Steve Salas was born in Lincoln Heights to Mexican American parents. While growing up, he and his brother, Rudy, started performing at local parties.
Salas was a part of the infamous student walkout in 1968 at Lincoln High School, which was a part of the early stages of the Chicano power movement. Following his graduation, he received a full academic scholarship to Stanford University.
The stint remained for two years before he returned to Los Angeles, joining his brother Rudy as a member of the Chicano R&B group El Chicano. He was a featured vocalist on the cover of Van Morrison’s Brown-Eyed Girl, which remained in 45th position on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.
The brothers then left El Chicano and formed Tierra, whose first album was released in 1973. The band was also a part of the Chicano political movement at the time. Their music inspired rallies and became an East L.A. soundtrack.
The group’s next album was released in 1975. Their breakthrough album was City Lights in 1980, which included a cover of Together, a song that remained in 18th position on the Billboard Hot 100. Their two other singles, Memory and La La Means I Love You, were also included in the Hot 100 in 1981.
Tierra was also featured on TV shows and the American Music Awards. The brothers then decided to go their separate ways and never reunited. Rudy passed away in 2020.
"One of East L.A's greatest bands" - Netizens pay tribute to Steve Salas
Steve Salas has remained an important part of the music industry ever since he formed Tierra with Rudy. Fans paid tribute to him on social media when they heard about his demise:
Details about the memorial currently remain unknown.