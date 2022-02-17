Who was Steve Salas? Tributes pour in as co-founder of Chicano band Tierra dies aged 69

Steve Salas recently passed away on the morning of February 17 at the age of 69. He was the co-founder of the Los Angeles R&B band Tierra and an activist in Chicano politics.

Salas was battling myeloma for the last two years and had recently also contracted COVID-19. His family members and the band mentioned in a statement through Facebook:

“Steve and Rudy created the soundtrack for many people’s lives, and we are so grateful to everyone who loved their music. The Salas Brothers left an indelible mark on the history of Chicano music with Tierra.”

On January 5, 1949, Steve Salas was born in Lincoln Heights to Mexican American parents. While growing up, he and his brother, Rudy, started performing at local parties.

Salas was a part of the infamous student walkout in 1968 at Lincoln High School, which was a part of the early stages of the Chicano power movement. Following his graduation, he received a full academic scholarship to Stanford University.

Rudy and Steve Salas, brothers and founders of the band Tierra in the 80s (Image via Lawrence K. Ho/Getty Images)

The stint remained for two years before he returned to Los Angeles, joining his brother Rudy as a member of the Chicano R&B group El Chicano. He was a featured vocalist on the cover of Van Morrison’s Brown-Eyed Girl, which remained in 45th position on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.

The brothers then left El Chicano and formed Tierra, whose first album was released in 1973. The band was also a part of the Chicano political movement at the time. Their music inspired rallies and became an East L.A. soundtrack.

The group’s next album was released in 1975. Their breakthrough album was City Lights in 1980, which included a cover of Together, a song that remained in 18th position on the Billboard Hot 100. Their two other singles, Memory and La La Means I Love You, were also included in the Hot 100 in 1981.

Tierra was also featured on TV shows and the American Music Awards. The brothers then decided to go their separate ways and never reunited. Rudy passed away in 2020.

"One of East L.A's greatest bands" - Netizens pay tribute to Steve Salas

Steve Salas has remained an important part of the music industry ever since he formed Tierra with Rudy. Fans paid tribute to him on social media when they heard about his demise:

Angelica Quiroga @aqjayden

latimes.com/california/sto… RIP Steve Salas, co-founder of rock band Tierra RIP Steve Salas, co-founder of rock band Tierra latimes.com/california/sto…

Albert Carrillo @CoachCarrillo50 RIP Steve Salas…Lincoln Football 68 Tierra lead singer and Chicano Activist RIP Steve Salas…Lincoln Football 68 Tierra lead singer and Chicano Activist https://t.co/21UpXzF1ey

Jimmy Reyes @DJJimmyReyes 🏼 This pic was taken from the Hot 92.3 days back in 2012 at the Gibson Amphitheater! #JimmyReyesInTheMorning @oldschool1047 Just got the news about the passing of -Steve Salas of Tierra! RIP🏼 This pic was taken from the Hot 92.3 days back in 2012 at the Gibson Amphitheater! #Tierra Just got the news about the passing of -Steve Salas of Tierra! RIP 🙏🏼 This pic was taken from the Hot 92.3 days back in 2012 at the Gibson Amphitheater! #Tierra #JimmyReyesInTheMorning @oldschool1047 https://t.co/cDywZsujt1

FreeManThink @FreeManThink1



youtu.be/Vt0tq-rD38U RIP to Steve Salas of Tierra. Some of you will remember what it was like to slow dance this gem of a song. RIP to Steve Salas of Tierra. Some of you will remember what it was like to slow dance this gem of a song. 🙏youtu.be/Vt0tq-rD38U

Diego @diego_g_mata My coworkers uncle Steve Salas of Tierra died yesterday. We work at the same hospital my uncle died in about 30 years ago. Knowing about his uncle death brought back the feelings I felt. Been seriously sobbing while driving to work. RIP My coworkers uncle Steve Salas of Tierra died yesterday. We work at the same hospital my uncle died in about 30 years ago. Knowing about his uncle death brought back the feelings I felt. Been seriously sobbing while driving to work. RIP

truebluefan @azzul0815 @DJJimmyReyes @oldschool1047 So sad condolences to the Salas family RIP Steve Salas @DJJimmyReyes @oldschool1047 So sad condolences to the Salas family RIP Steve Salas🙏

Trash Panda 🗑🐼 @rduran Rest In Peace to singer Steve Salas from one of East LA’s greatest bands, Tierra Rest In Peace to singer Steve Salas from one of East LA’s greatest bands, Tierra https://t.co/VjCxYAXrUJ

Rick Reyes @RickyBassPlayer

How lucky we All are to have seen and witnessed this Journey these two Brothers took us on. #rudysalas End of an EraHow lucky we All are to have seen and witnessed this Journey these two Brothers took us on. #stevesalas #tierra RIP End of an EraHow lucky we All are to have seen and witnessed this Journey these two Brothers took us on. #stevesalas #rudysalas #tierra RIP https://t.co/Q9nwCjxES0

Details about the memorial currently remain unknown.

Edited by Prem Deshpande