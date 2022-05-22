Who is Steven Crowley? Never Back Down star opens up on Amber Heard's cocaine use and relationship with Tasya Van Ree

Amber Heard’s Never Back Down co-star Steven Crowley recently opened up about the former’s cocaine use and past relationship with Tasya Van Ree. The revelation comes amid Heard’s ongoing defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Crowley played the role of the Amber Heard’s character’s best friend in the 2008 film Never Back Down and reportedly became friends with the actress while filming for nearly three months. The actor discussed the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on his own YouTube channel, Steven and Jason.

He spoke about the Aquaman star during an interview with Andy Signore. Crowley addressed Heard’s alleged substance abuse issues and recalled her relationship with her ex-partner, Tasya Van Ree.

What was Steven Crowley’s statement on Amber Heard?

Steven Crowley claimed that Amber Heard allegedly lied at the stand about cocaine usage (Image via Steven Crowley/Instagram)

Steven Crowley is an American actor. On May 28, 1986, he was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Crowley is known for appearing in films like Never Back Down, The Artist as a Young Man: A Portrait of Cameron Fairchild, and Burn Notice.

He also has a YouTube channel called Steven and Jason and has more than 14K subscribers on the platform. Crowley recently made the news after speaking about Amber Heard about her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

While speaking to YouTuber Andy Signore, Crowley shared that Heard eventually did not like him when they started filming. Still, the duo eventually became friends after their second week of shooting.

Crowley said Amber Heard was in a relationship with Tasya Van Ree while filming Never Back Down, but the duo was not out in public. The actor said Heard initially introduced Ree as her best friend when the latter visited the set of the movie:

“She [Heard] was together with Tasya while we were filming but she was closeted at the time and she tried to hide it which wasn’t too great because Tasya came to set and she had Amber’s name tattooed on her. She’s [Heard] like ‘that’s my best friend’ and ‘I’m like idk how too many best friends who get their names tattooed of their best friend on their body.’”

Crowley then said that Heard eventually revealed her relationship with Ree and said they would be getting married:

“So after that second week she told me, ‘I gotta tell you about Tasya, she’s not my best friend that’s my girlfriend we are gonna get married in Canada’.”

Crowley further alleged that Heard committed perjury on the stand in her ongoing court case because she allegedly lied about not using cocaine since she was 18 years old. He claimed that Heard offered him cocaine while they were working for Never Back Down:

“Never Back Down was my first kind of role in doing something big on that scale and we were all young and we thought like we’re gonna be stars and I was at her place the first time we hung out and she is in the kitchen and she goes, ‘You Party?’ and I’m ‘Oh yeah, I party’ and she whips out some coco-colas [cocaine] and starts doing it and I go, ‘Oh I didn’t know that’s what party meant I thought you meant to hang out let’s go out let’s go drink so that’s absolutely not true.”

Crowley then said that he found the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial irritating as it was allegedly full of lies:

“So when I am watching the trial and what’s going on the thing that I find really irritating it’s just lies. At least Johnny Depp being flawed alcoholic drug addict, at least he is like open and admitting it but with her it’s like there is so many people who know that its not true why isn’t anyone saying anything?”

The actor also questioned why heard had no text messages where she was talking about drugs “outside of weed and mushrooms.” He then shared that at one point, the actress saw him smoking cigarettes and allegedly said she would rather be addicted to cocaine than cigarettes.

He also claimed that Heard was once allegedly upset after learning rumors about a production house considering doing drug testing after suspecting some issues. She reportedly told Crowley that the move was “ridiculous.”

Crowley also mentioned that Amber Heard said Tasya Van Ree was against drugs and alcohol and once warned the actor of not revealing her drug use to her then-girlfriend:

“Amber had warned us, warned me specifically, ‘Hey Tasya’s coming in for the weekend I probably won’t be able to hang out and if she is on set please don’t mention anything about anything. She is sober doesn’t do anything.”

The actor also mentioned that he allegedly found Heard’s apartment “trashed” with “broken things on the ground” after Ree left, but clarified that he did not witness any acts of violence or fights between the couple in person.

