Who is Stuart O'Keeffe? Meet Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis' new man

Former Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis has found love again after ending things with his longtime on-off former boyfriend Scott Anderson. Jeff Lewis and his new love Stuart O'Keeffe met back in November and were just good friends initially, but Jeff finally announced on Monday, March 14 that they “are now dating.”

Jeff Lewis' started dating Scott Anderson in May 2019 but after lots of ups and downs, they ended their relationship, for the fourth and final time. Prior to this, the reality star was in a relationship with ex Gage Edward with whom he spilt after 10 years of dating.

Who is Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis' new man Stuart O'Keeffe?

Stuart O'Keeffe is a professional chef, cookbook author, and television personality who is famous for his hearty and healthy meals.

The culinary journey of the Irish native started due to his mother who used to cook delicious recipes with few simple and fresh ingredients. After graduating high school, O'Keeffe attended culinary school at the Dublin Institute of Technology and completed his BA in Culinary Arts to pursue his passion for cooking.

After completing his course, the 22-year-old visited Napa Valley to learn about California cuisine. From there, he then moved to Hollywood, Los Angeles to expand his career. In LA, he cooked delicacies for private clients, A-list celebrities, and provided his services at Hollywood parties.

The chef has worked for celebrity clients such as Joan Collins, Sofia Vergara, Owen Wilson, Ryan Murphy, Hilary Swank, Sharon Stone, the Kardashians, Kelly Clinton, and Jessica Lange.

With a deep passion for turning complicated dishes into simple ones for everyday cooking, O'Keeffe released his first cookbook in 2016, The Quick Six Fix: 100 No-Fuss, Full-Flavor Recipes – Six Ingredients, Six Minutes Prep, Six Minutes Cleanup.

Owing to his culinary skills, he has appeared on Stuart's Kitchen, OWN's Home Made Simple, Food Network's Private Chefs of Beverly Hills, as a judge on Chopped, Republic of Telly, CBS's The Talk, The Home and Family Show, and on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 40-year-old chef released his second cookbook, Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook, in November 2021 and it was during the promotions that he met Jeff Lewis. He later became a regular contributor on the Jeff Lewis Live show.

Although rumors were abuzz that the duo might be romantically involved, they both insisted on air that they were just good friends until Monday, when the 51-year-old Lewis admitted that they were seeing each other. On his show, he said,

“Just so you guys know, we are now dating. We don't need to bulls--- anymore, we are dating.”

With this new relationship, the couple hopes to make beautiful memories together and spend the rest of their lives together.

