Who was "Sweet" Connie Hamzy? Rock band groupie best known for "Grand Funk Railroad" hit dies at 66

"Sweet" Connie Hamzy (also known as Sweet Sweet Connie or Connie Flowers) passed away on August 21. The 66-year old Arkansas native is also best known for being one of the most famous groupies in the 70s, and 80s. The term 'groupie' is a slang term for a woman who follows a celebrity in hopes of engaging in a sexual relationship with them.

According to KARK, Hamzy was admitted to the CHI St. Vincent hospital on Thursday (August 19). Their report also stated that Hamzy made her last public appearance in June at a multi-genre concert called Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum.

As per her interview with THV11, it has been reported that Connie Hamzy was a substitute teacher at Little Rock School District for 12 years.

Who was "Sweet" Connie Hamzy?

Little Rock personality Connie Hamzy has passed after a brief illness. She was 66. pic.twitter.com/ZKUCnv9sDm — John Kushmaul (@JohnKushmaul) August 22, 2021

Connie Hamzy (AKA Connie "Sweet" Flowers) was born on 9 January 9 1955, in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she had resided all her life.

Hamzy claimed to have had sexual encounters with several rock musicians. Connie was reported to be well recognized in her days as a groupie in the rock and roll circuit.

"Sweet" Connie Hamzy claimed to have had sex with renowned rockstars like John Bonham, Keith Moon, Richard Carpenter, Mick Fleetwood, Alice Cooper, Huey Lewis, Doc Severinsen, Waylon Jennings, Rick Springfield, Glenn Frey and Don Henley.

Furthermore, Connie also claimed to have had sex with former US President Bill Clinton before he applied for his candidacy.

Immortalized as a rock groupie in the 1973 number 1 hit “We’re an American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad, “Sweet Sweet Connie” Hamzy has died at 66, @KARK4News reports She was a regular around Little Rock, including the cleaning supplies isle at @kroger last December with me. RIP pic.twitter.com/weixm8Po9K — Michael Hibblen (@hibblen) August 22, 2021

In a book titled No Way to Pick A President, author Jules Witcover stated that Penthouse paid Connie Hamzy for an interview after Bill Clinton declared his presidential candidacy. Hamzy alleged that she had sex with Clinton when he was Arkansas Governor and was married to Hillary Clinton. The encounter in 1984 made headlines after her Penthouse interview in 1991.

As per THV11, Connie Hamzy has also interacted with bands like Queen, the Eagles, and Kiss. "Sweet" Connie mentioned her encounters with rock stars as a groupie in her memoir titled Rock Groupie: The Intimate Adventures of "Sweet Connie" from Little Rock. The book was published in 1995.

In 2019, Hamzy told TVH11:

"I was determined to become a famous groupie...I really was."

Connie Hamzy was famously mentioned in a 1973 song called We're an American Band by Grand Funk Railroad. The song had the following lyrics:

"Last night in Little Rock, put me in a haze / Sweet, sweet Connie, doin' her act / She had the whole show, and that's a natural fact."

Hamzy also showcased her political ambitions in 1996 when she aimed to run as an independent for the United States House of Representatives from Arkansas' 2nd congressional district. However, she did not appear on the general election ballot.

