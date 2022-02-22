Who was Sylvie Gatrill? Tributes pour in as 'The Responder' actress passes away after a battle with cancer

Sylvie Gatrill recently passed away on February 17 at the age of 70. The actress died after a long battle with cancer and was mostly known for her appearance on the BBC drama The Responder.
Several celebrities paid tribute to her on social media, including the writer of The Responder, Tony Schumacher. He wrote,
“So sorry to hear of the passing of the quite brilliant Sylvie Gatrill. Such a talented actress who was so important in helping set the tone of #TheResponder. My thoughts are with her family. #RIP.”
Sylvie Gatrill’s journey in the entertainment industry
Although her date of birth remains unknown, she was born in Bootle, England. She made her debut at a very young age and appeared in several movies during her years of work.
Apart from her acting career, she operated a training and talent agency called Allstars Casting. It was responsible for teaching singing and acting to youngsters at Dolphin Dance Studios.
Over the last few years, Sylvie has directed in-house plays at the St Helens Theatre Royal and the Epstein Theatre for Regal Entertainments.
Gatrill made her first television appearance with the British comedy sitcom Bread. She played the role of Mrs. Cullen from 1989 to 1991. She also appeared in the ITV drama Little Boy Blue in 2017.
Sylvie gained recognition after her appearance on BBC One’s The Responder and was seen as the troubled dog owner Mary alongside Martin Freeman.
She was also known for her performance as Lesley Donnelly in the soap series Brookside. Prior to her death, she was shooting for an upcoming fantasy film, Wings, where she was cast as Fenella Murphy. Wings is scheduled for release later this year.
Gatrill did not have a Wikipedia page because of which details related to her parents and family remain unknown for now.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Despite not playing any major roles in any of her TV series, Sylvie Gatrill was still loved by everyone for her performance. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.
Sylvie never revealed anything about her personal life and it is still a mystery if she was married. Currently, there are no known survivors of Gatrill.