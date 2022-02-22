Who was Sylvie Gatrill? Tributes pour in as 'The Responder' actress passes away after a battle with cancer

Sylvie Gatrill recently passed away on February 17 at the age of 70. The actress died after a long battle with cancer and was mostly known for her appearance on the BBC drama The Responder.

Several celebrities paid tribute to her on social media, including the writer of The Responder, Tony Schumacher. He wrote,

“So sorry to hear of the passing of the quite brilliant Sylvie Gatrill. Such a talented actress who was so important in helping set the tone of #TheResponder. My thoughts are with her family. #RIP.”

Sylvie Gatrill’s journey in the entertainment industry

Although her date of birth remains unknown, she was born in Bootle, England. She made her debut at a very young age and appeared in several movies during her years of work.

Apart from her acting career, she operated a training and talent agency called Allstars Casting. It was responsible for teaching singing and acting to youngsters at Dolphin Dance Studios.

Sylvie Gatrill was known for her performance in the BBC drama The Responder (Image via AndyJonesAJ93/Twitter)

Over the last few years, Sylvie has directed in-house plays at the St Helens Theatre Royal and the Epstein Theatre for Regal Entertainments.

Gatrill made her first television appearance with the British comedy sitcom Bread. She played the role of Mrs. Cullen from 1989 to 1991. She also appeared in the ITV drama Little Boy Blue in 2017.

Sylvie gained recognition after her appearance on BBC One’s The Responder and was seen as the troubled dog owner Mary alongside Martin Freeman.

She was also known for her performance as Lesley Donnelly in the soap series Brookside. Prior to her death, she was shooting for an upcoming fantasy film, Wings, where she was cast as Fenella Murphy. Wings is scheduled for release later this year.

Gatrill did not have a Wikipedia page because of which details related to her parents and family remain unknown for now.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Despite not playing any major roles in any of her TV series, Sylvie Gatrill was still loved by everyone for her performance. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Tony Nyland @TonyNyland I've just heard the sad news that the lovely, talented Sylvie Gatrill has died. Sylvie and me had a great time playing Edith and Hesketh Cullen in The BBC series "Bread." Deepest condolences to her family and friends. I've just heard the sad news that the lovely, talented Sylvie Gatrill has died. Sylvie and me had a great time playing Edith and Hesketh Cullen in The BBC series "Bread." Deepest condolences to her family and friends. https://t.co/YPsidgY2tq

Paul Carmichael @PCarmichaelVO Utterly shocked to read that Sylvie Gatrill has passed on. Running in to her on Hope Street was always an absolute pleasure. A true legend and I consider myself blessed to have known her. RIP. Utterly shocked to read that Sylvie Gatrill has passed on. Running in to her on Hope Street was always an absolute pleasure. A true legend and I consider myself blessed to have known her. RIP. https://t.co/YxliINUDOa

Matthew George Walsh @ScouseDitties @MGWScouseActor google.co.uk/amp/s/www.mirr… Saddened to wake up to the news that my Agent has died. When I returned to Acting it was a dream come true to have her Represent me… #sylviegatrill Saddened to wake up to the news that my Agent has died. When I returned to Acting it was a dream come true to have her Represent me…#sylviegatrill google.co.uk/amp/s/www.mirr…

Mark Moraghan 💙 @MarkMoraghan Sad to hear my old pal Sylvie Gatrill has passed away.

What a character and positive force she was RIP. Sad to hear my old pal Sylvie Gatrill has passed away.What a character and positive force she was RIP. https://t.co/Ks0wgseB6l

Stephanie Dooley @StephDOfficial RIP Sylvie Gatrill she truly was one of a kind! We shared so many laughs when she directed me in Rita, Sue & Bob too, a wonderful lady with a character that would brighten any room! Fly high darling. RIP Sylvie Gatrill she truly was one of a kind! We shared so many laughs when she directed me in Rita, Sue & Bob too, a wonderful lady with a character that would brighten any room! Fly high darling. ❤️ https://t.co/bRuoTuPrmS

Charlie Griffiths @CharlieGriffo Such sad news to hear of the legend, Sylvie Gatrill, passing away. Thoughts are with her family & friends at this heartbreaking time. Thanks for the lessons & memories Sylvie, rest easy Such sad news to hear of the legend, Sylvie Gatrill, passing away. Thoughts are with her family & friends at this heartbreaking time. Thanks for the lessons & memories Sylvie, rest easy 💔

Kathryn Hayden @kathrynhayden_ So sad to hear the news about sylvie gatrill; rip sylvie xx So sad to hear the news about sylvie gatrill; rip sylvie xx

Sandy Clarke @znandra #liverpoolactor #sadnews Just been told some sad news hope its not true but if it is... RIP Sylvie Gatrill Just been told some sad news hope its not true but if it is... RIP Sylvie Gatrill 😢 #liverpoolactor #sadnews

Alyson Shipley @houdsmum Sad to hear the news that my son's first agent #SylvieGatrill has died. She gave a young lad from #Hull the chance for dreams to become reality. Rest in peace, Sylvie. You will be missed. Sad to hear the news that my son's first agent #SylvieGatrill has died. She gave a young lad from #Hull the chance for dreams to become reality. Rest in peace, Sylvie. You will be missed.

Lyn Matthews @trannymum #SylvieGatrill Devastated to hear the news of my friend for over 50 years RIP Devastated to hear the news of my friend for over 50 years RIP 🌈🌈🌈 #SylvieGatrill

Sylvie never revealed anything about her personal life and it is still a mystery if she was married. Currently, there are no known survivors of Gatrill.

