Who was Tabby Diamond? Tributes pour in as Reggae artist dies aged 67

Tabby Diamond recently died after being fatally shot at in a drive-in shooting in Jamaica. The incident occurred on McKinley Crescent in St. Andrew, Kingston on March 29, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The other victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Diamond. Reports stated that two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.

Rapcha The Sayantist @IAMRAPCHA



Life too short. Live it



Rest In Power Tabby Diamond Tabby Diamond captured a few minutes before the tragic drive-by shooting at McKinley Crescent in St Andrew that took his lifeLife too short. Live itRest In Power Tabby Diamond Tabby Diamond captured a few minutes before the tragic drive-by shooting at McKinley Crescent in St Andrew that took his life 😥Life too short. Live it Rest In Power Tabby Diamond 💎 https://t.co/3ckqyE4w3y

Roland☥ @RolandhuStler 🏿 Sad news this morning hearing Donald "Tabby" Shaw of the Mighty Diamonds has transitioned .. Rest well in Zion Legend . Sad news this morning hearing Donald "Tabby" Shaw of the Mighty Diamonds has transitioned .. Rest well in Zion Legend .🙏🏿 https://t.co/4TZD5amrID

According to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a primary investigation indicated that the shooting might be related to an ongoing local gang conflict.

Ricketts mentioned that police are probing whether the alleged criminal activities of Tabby’s son, who is currently in police custody for murder, may have led to the singer being targeted. According to the statement, Diamond and Beckford were standing with a group of people at a shop in McKinley Crescent when an unidentified gunman fired at them, hitting five people.

The artist was reportedly struck multiple times in the face before being admitted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Everything known about Tabby Diamond and Mighty Diamonds

Tabby Diamond was a member of the famous Jamaican reggae harmony trio The Mighty Diamonds. Details about his family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

The trio formed the band in 1969 and have remained together since. They were mostly known for their 1976 debut album Right Time and the 1979 release, Deeper Roots.

Tabby Diamond was mostly known as the members of The Mighty Diamonds (Image via Getty Images)

Tabby Diamond, Fitzroy Simpson, and Lloyd Ferguson became friends at the school in the mid-1960s and were called The Limelight. Their smooth harmonies and choreographed stage show were inspired by the Motown vocal groups of 1960s.

Their initial recordings were produced by Pat Francis, Stranger Cole, Derrick Harriott, Bunny Lee, Lee “Scratch” Perry, and Rupie Edwards. They got their biggest breakthrough in the mid-1970s after working with producer Joseph Hoo Kim.

They were signed by Virgin Records and their first album, Right Time, was released in 1976. The album was successful and it was followed by their next release, Ice on Fire, which failed to impress the audience.

The trio then released records under their own Bad Gong label and their next album, Deeper Roots, was released in 1979, which was successful. They recorded with producer Gussie Clarke in early 1980s and released another album, Changes, in 1981.

One of the songs from Changes, entitled Pass the Kouchie, was an international hit. The group’s performance at Reggae Sunsplash in 1982 was released on an album the same year.

They continued to release albums and adapted to the prevailing digital rhythms of 1980s and beyond. The group was honored in the National Honours and Awards on Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence in 2021.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Tabby Diamond remained a well-known face among the public as a member of The Mighty Diamonds. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:

CliveMullings @mullings_clive NadineSutherland @Nadinesutherlan Respect! One of the best voices in the Reggae Music Industry. You gave the world a lot of joy. Rest King. Respect! One of the best voices in the Reggae Music Industry. You gave the world a lot of joy. Rest King. https://t.co/pYxjJI5j9R RIP the great Tabby Diamond. Cut down at 67 by merchants of death. He leaves behind a legacy of love and conscious music. Condolences to his family and The Mighty Diamonds. The message is in the music but not all receive it. Demons among us. twitter.com/Nadinesutherla… RIP the great Tabby Diamond. Cut down at 67 by merchants of death. He leaves behind a legacy of love and conscious music. Condolences to his family and The Mighty Diamonds. The message is in the music but not all receive it. Demons among us. twitter.com/Nadinesutherla…

Selecta Jerry @Selectajerry

Have Mercy On A Good Man The Voice of a Diamond Gone Forever #RIP TabbyHave Mercy On A Good Man The Voice of a Diamond Gone Forever #RIP TabbyHave Mercy On A Good Man 😭😭😭 https://t.co/oWEREaSURs

Karobian @Karobian11 YOU ARE A TRUE LEGEND OF REGGEA MUSIC RIP TABBY DIAMONDYOU ARE A TRUE LEGEND OF REGGEA MUSIC RIP TABBY DIAMOND 🇯🇲YOU ARE A TRUE LEGEND OF REGGEA MUSIC 🇯🇲❤️ https://t.co/l6Wic0RuVO

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81

open.spotify.com/playlist/7wZfW… Terribly sad to hear that Mighty Diamonds lead singer Tabby Diamond has been killed in a drive-by shooting. Here's a playlist to remember one of the great Jamaican vocalists Terribly sad to hear that Mighty Diamonds lead singer Tabby Diamond has been killed in a drive-by shooting. Here's a playlist to remember one of the great Jamaican vocalistsopen.spotify.com/playlist/7wZfW…

Lorraine King @lorrainemking

The 67-year-old, whose real name was Donald Orlando Shaw, died alongside another man.

May they both RIP 🏾 Incredibly sad news to hear 'Tabby Diamond' from the legendary reggae group the Mighty Diamonds has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The 67-year-old, whose real name was Donald Orlando Shaw, died alongside another man.May they both RIP Incredibly sad news to hear 'Tabby Diamond' from the legendary reggae group the Mighty Diamonds has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The 67-year-old, whose real name was Donald Orlando Shaw, died alongside another man.May they both RIP 🙏🏾 https://t.co/oCAtXFj3oX

Wayne Chen @wcchen RIP Donald ‘Tabby’ Shaw. Founding member of legendary Reggae vocal trio, The Mighty Diamonds, shot dead in Kingston. nationwideradiojm.com/reggae-icon-ta… RIP Donald ‘Tabby’ Shaw. Founding member of legendary Reggae vocal trio, The Mighty Diamonds, shot dead in Kingston. nationwideradiojm.com/reggae-icon-ta…

Jime @DJJime RIP TABBY DIAMONDS RIP TABBY DIAMONDS https://t.co/LeEPZnxLkl

Gregory Spevack @Djgregoryg RIP the great Tabby Diamond. Your voice will live on forever. RIP the great Tabby Diamond. Your voice will live on forever. https://t.co/1VMvvYkQzl

There are no known survivors of Tabby so far and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Somava Das