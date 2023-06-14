Who is Talitha Wing? Meet the actress who plays Destine Schofield in The Full Monty

The Full Monty is a heartwarming film that follows a group of unemployed men as they find their way into unconventional professions as amateur strippers. Now, almost a quarter century after its release, viewers will be able to relive those iconic moments once more through an upcoming television sequel, airing exclusively on Disney+ & Hulu on June 14, 2023.

An exciting addition to this project is the promising actress Talitha Wing's portrayal of the new character Destiny. Recognized for her contributions to various television series, Wing has established herself as a well-known presence on the small screen. Fans of the actress are certain that Destiny's role will allow Wing to display her acting skills while revitalizing the loveable story of The Full Monty.

Talitha Wing has already made quite an impact as an actor, writer, and poet, and her role as the strong-willed Destiny Schofield in The Full Monty series promises to showcase her talent to a wider audience. A graduate of the prestigious Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, the actress took the lead role in the upcoming TV series, much to fans' delight, who expect her to portray Destiny with admirable success.

Despite being described as very tough and uncompromising, Destiny also has a softer side, which Wing is likely to bring out brilliantly on screen. With words like "rebel with a cause" used to describe her, Destiny embodies strength but also gentleness within. In an interview about the film, Wing expressed her excitement for the new show and the role.

"At the moment I am super excited as The Full Monty Disney+ series in which I play Destiny Schofield is airing very soon."

Alongside working on The Full Monty, the actress has been working on creative ventures like shooting a short film and filming scenes for the forthcoming series Wreck 2 on BBC Three. She is currently also filming a role in another series, all while working on her first full-length play, Left Behind. It's quite clear that this phase of her career has been extremely packed but also incredibly invigorating, according to the actress herself.

When asked about how she aligned her career trajectory, the actress offered valuable insights about her journey.

"I'm absolutely trying to squeeze my feet into the footsteps made by all the incredibly strong women in this industry who have created paths for us to follow. I’m also delicately creating my own footprints, no idea where they will lead but I’m looking forward to finding out."

A sneak peek into the cast and plot of The Full Monty

The upcoming TV series will revisit the lives of the original characters of The Full Monty movie after 25 years. Gaz, the once charismatic leader of amateur strippers, has now become a grandfather full of madcap schemes. His teenage daughter Destiny, played by Talitha Wing, follows in his unpredictable footsteps.

The series focuses on their trials and tribulations as they navigate the modern world, while paying tribute to their lifetime friendships. The upcoming sequel boasts a strong line of cast that includes Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Steve Huison as Lomper, Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, and Paul Barber as Horse.

The official synopsis of show, as per IMDb, reads:

"The original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

Full Monty is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

