How old are The Full Monty (1997) actors now? Details explored ahead of Hulu sequel

The brand-new TV series The Full Monty (2023) is set to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on June 14, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. The series is a sequel to the 1997 original blockbuster of the same name and will see Robert Carlyle (62), Mark Addy (58), Tom Wilkinson (75), Steve Huison (60), Paul Barber (72), and Hugo Speer (54) reprise their roles as Gaz, Dave, Gerald, Lomper, Horse and Guy, respectively.

The upcoming show will include eight episodes and will pick up from where the film ended in 1997.

The official synopsis for The Full Monty sequel as per IMDb reads:

"The original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

As The Full Monty (2023) prepares for its release, here's a look at the original cast members and what they are currently up to.

More about Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, and other actors who starred in The Full Monty in 1997

1) Robert Carlyle

At the age of 36, Robert Carlyle played the role of Gaz, the charismatic leader of the group. His performance in the 1997 film as a devoted father fighting to regain his son's custody earned him critical acclaim. He seamlessly combined pathos and humor, making Gaz an endearing character. Carlyle won a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in The Full Monty.

Born on 14 April 1961, the Scottish actor is currently 62 years of age. He has been featured in movies like Trainspotting, 28 Weeks Later, and Yesterday. He also worked in Stargate Universe and won a Gemini Award for his role.

2) Mark Addy

Mark Addy brought warmth and humor to the character of Dave, Gaz's best friend. Dave is a lovable and insecure man struggling with body image issues.

Mark Addy was born on 14 January 1965, making him 58 years old. He was about 32 years of age when he starred in the hit film. He gained prominence in the industry with his roles in Still Standing, Atlantis, and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Addy also played the role of King Robert Baratheon in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

3) Tom Wilkinson

At the age of 49, Tom Wilkinson delivered a remarkable performance as Gerald, a former steelworker turned upper-class man. He has received multiple accolades throughout his career including two Academy awards, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson has been part of several notable titles including Sense and Sensibility, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Batman Begins, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He was born on 5 February 1948 which makes him 75 years old today.

4) Steve Huison

In The Full Monty, Steve Huison portrayed Lomper, a quiet and introverted member of the group, who reveals a surprising secret. Born on 2 December 1962, Huison is currently 60 years old and was 35 when the film premiered. He is best known for playing Steve Greengrass in Dinnerladies, and Eddie Windass in the soap opera, Coronation Street.

The British actor has also appeared in the Ken Loach film, the Navigators. Huison is also the co-founder of Shoestring Theatre Company.

5) Paul Barber

At the age of 46, Paul Barber portrayed the elder statesman of the group, Horse, an experienced dancer who became a source of inspiration for others. Barber hails from Liverpool and was born on 18 March 1951. He is currently 72 years old and apart from The Full Monty, he is popularly known for playing Denzil in Only Fools and Horses.

Paul Barber recently appeared in the 2022 crime thriller Renegades.

6) Hugo Speer

Hugo Speer played the role of Guy, a young and hesitant member of the group when he was only 28. Speer portrayed Guy's insecurities and eventful growth to perfection and was hailed for his work.

Hugo Alexander Speer was born on 17 March 1968 and is currently 54 years old. He is known for his work in the television industry and has taken on roles in Men Behaving Badly, The Last Detective, Boudica, Clocking Off, and The Rotters' Club. Speer recently appeared in the role of Lucius in Britannia, a historical fantasy drama series.

Watch Gaz and his group reprise their roles in The Full Monty and take the screen by storm on June 14, 2023.

