Who directed The Full Monty? All about the surprise Best Director nominee ahead of Hulu sequel

The Full Monty, the critically acclaimed 1997 comedy movie that was nominated for the prestigious Best Picture Academy Award in 1998, was directed by British filmmaker Peter Cattaneo. Cattaneo also received a nomination for the Academy Awards in the Best Director category for his outstanding direction in the movie.

Set in the 1990s in Sheffield, The Full Monty chronicled the story of six men who decided to form a male striptease act after becoming unemployed. They did it to earn some money. The lead character in the movie, Gaz, decided to form the group in order to see his son. Despite falling under the comedy genre, the movie touched on a few serious and sensitive subjects, including unemployment, depression, fathers' rights, impotence, body image, suicide, homosexuality, and working-class culture.

A brand new sequel series to the movie, titled the same, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Ever since the official trailer for the series was dropped by FX Networks, the audience has been quite excited to see how the series will unfold, as the original movie is considered one of the best British comedy movies of all time, especially due to its incredible direction.

The Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire

The 58-year-old British filmmaker Peter Cattaneo first rose to fame after directing the 1990 short film Dear Rosie, for which he received his very first Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. Thereafter, he gained immense popularity worldwide in 1997 for giving remarkable direction in his debut feature movie, The Full Monty, which starred Robert Carlyle, William Snape, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Tom Wilkinson, Hugo Speer, and Paul Barber, among others.

He was nominated for an Oscar for the second time for directing The Full Monty. The movie's international success went on to make Cattaneo one of the most prominent names in the film industry. Apart from the 1997 comedy movie, the filmmaker has directed a few other noteworthy movies, including Lucky Break, The Rocker, Opal Dream, and Military Wives.

Peter Cattaneo has also directed a few well-known TV series and TV movies, including Teenage Health Freak, Little Crackers, The A Word, The Bill, Rev., Magpie Murders, and Diana & I. The series, Rev., went on to garner several notable accolades, including the South Bank Award and British Academy Television Award, among others.

Cattaneo was also appointed an esteemed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) "for services to the British Film Industry" in the 1998 Birthday Honours.

The upcoming sequel Hulu series, The Full Monty, brings back the original cast

The upcoming sequel comedy series is directed by Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead. Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter have served as writers for the new series. A brief synopsis of the series, given by FX Networks, reads as follows:

"The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but he’s no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend."

The lead cast list for the series includes:

Robert Carlyle as Gary ''Gaz'' Schofield

Paul Clayton as Dennis Godfrey

Mark Addy as Dave Horsefall

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Arthur Cooper

Tupele Dorgu as Yaz

Dominic Sharkey as Cal

Talitha Wing as Destiny

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip Amagee

Aiden Cook as Twiglet

Don't forget to watch The Full Monty sequel series, which will arrive on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on Hulu.

