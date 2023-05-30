Who is Tamara Day? Meet the host of Bargain Mansions on Magnolia Network

Tamara Day has been making historic properties come to life with a modern twist. Apart from being a well known television host, she is a renowned renovator, and also a designer. Day will be returning with season 4 of her show Bargain Mansions, on the Magnolia Network.

In the show, Tamara teams up with her father, Ward Schraeder, to transform old, rundown mansions into stunning contemporary homes, all the while preserving the old-world charm. Together, they navigate the challenges and obstacles that come with such restorations.

All about Bargain Mansions host: Tamara Day

Tamara's love for repairs and renovations can be traced back to her childhood. She fondly remembers a time-out during which, instead of mopping about, she filled in holes in a staircase railing with wood putty.

Her father, Ward Schraeder, taught her and her siblings to be self-reliant and skilled in various handyman tasks, instilling a sense of craftsmanship that has stayed with Tamara throughout her life.

Prior to hosting Bargain Mansions, she worked on the DIY Network's original show, Ultimate Retreat. Collaborating with fellow experts Jason Cameron, Matt Blashaw, and Mark Bowe, she spent two years on the show learning and building.

Here is an entry from her blog:

"This experience was nothing but a riot, although it was terribly cold; which we all know I’m not a big fan of. These two guys taught me a ton and they were so much fun to work with! I think this house turned out pretty awesome too."

Day, a mother of four, started her journey in home renovation with her own house. In 2008, she and Bill, her husband, purchased a 5,000 square feet property that was foreclosed in the 80s. Despite initially planning to hire professionals, Tamara took charge of majority of the renovation process due to the economic downfall of that time.

Her passion for rehabilitating old furniture during her home renovation project led to the birth of Growing Days, her own storefront in Prairie Village, Kansas. Initially selling refurbished pieces at local markets, Tamara's success prompted her to open her own store.

Soon after, the refurbished furniture business grew into an e-design platform. In 2019, she started offering her fans from across the country, the opportunity to have a virtual design consultation with her.

Tamara Day on Bargain Mansions season 4 and more

With 20 houses to work on this year alone for Bargain Mansions season 4, in addition to her personal projects, family responsibilities, and running a store, Tamara admits that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. However, her experience so far has taught her to keep pushing forward. She emphasizes the importance of taking it one step at a time and doing the best you can, knowing that the hard work will pay off in the end.

She has been actively involved in her projects and this is of utmost importance to her as she loves immersing herself in the process which helps her truly understand as to how a project will come through.

She explains:

"I really see the mechanics of how the project is going and I'm able to prevent mistakes later on way earlier, because I'm actually there."

HGTV hasn't yet officially announced a premiere date, but be ready to see remarkable transformations and more intriguing design stories only on Bargain Mansions season 4, hosted by Tamara Day.

