Who is Tanya Pardazi? Tributes pour in as TikToker dies in sky-diving accident at the age of 21

21-year-old social media influencer and TikToker Tanya Pardazi died in a tragic skydiving accident on August 27, 2022.

According to reports, the catastrophe took place as Pardazi was completing her first solo course with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario. The dive went south when she failed to open the parachute on time.

In a statement released by Skydive Toronto, the mishap has been described as follows:

"A skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained by an emergency situation. The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time / altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."

Pardazi was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Tanya Pardazi was a social media influencer and beauty queen who rose to fame after competing in the Miss Canada beauty pageant in 2017, where she made it into the semi-finals.

Needless to say, the TikToker's untimely death came as a huge shock, with tributes pouring in from family and friends.

"She was a friend for hard times": Condolences pour in as Tanya Pardazi loses life in skydiving accident

In a statement given to the press, Pardazi's close friend Melody Ozgoli said:

"One of her favourite topics to talk about was meaning of life and the curiosity of the after-life.I talked to her recently. I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a joke. It has been a couple of days and I still can't believe it."

She continued:

"She was a friend for hard times. No matter what was happening she was always there for everyone during tough times. She was a gift to the world."

Another friend, Kimia Sepanlou, called Parzadi “one of the bravest girls” she knew.

The last time the 21-year-old had posted on her tiktok channel (@philosatea) was on August 22, 2022. Following her demise, many of her followers also left condolence messages in the comments section of her last TikTok post.

The University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading team also paid tribute to the late Tiktok star and shared a photo of her enjoying a vacation in Paris. The post was captioned, "Forever part of our team and our hearts, Tanya Padazi was one in a million."

Friends and well-wishers flooded the comments section with condolences for Pardazi. Here are a few of the comments:

Wellwishers poured condolences on the post shared by University of Toronto cheerleading team (image via Instagram/UTSC cheerleading)

Authorities have launched a probe into Pardazi’s tragic passing.

Everything you need to known about late TikTok star Tanya Pardazi

21-year-old Tanya Pardazi was studying philosophy at the University of Toronto. She had a particularly large fan following on social media, especially TikTok, where she had more than 100,000 followers.

She posted videos on a variety of topics such as ancient aliens, art history and animal science. Her last video, posted on August 22, was about Tetris and a puzzle she finished with the help of Adderall.

Not much information is available about Tanya Pardazi since she never posted or spoke about her personal life or relationship status.

