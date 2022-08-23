Here’s how Lewis Hamilton describes his skydiving experience

Lewis Hamilton is known to skydive for adventure and he has recently described his experience. Hamilton believes we 'limit ourselves' in life and need to continuously challenge ourselves to grow. The Briton also believes it is important to always try something new, even if it initially terrifies you.

Lewis Hamilton is not only known for his championship-winning driving but also for his general mindset, which forces him to try out new challenging hobbies. The Briton is known to try out various off-track activities such as surfing, skydiving, and wildlife exploration. The Mercedes driver is 'always pushing' himself to be better than he was the previous day, a mindset that leads him to pay no heed to fear and indulge in whatever activity he has chosen.

Describing his skydiving experience in an interview for GQ Magazine UK, he said:

“I feel like we limit ourselves in life. We keep ourselves in safe little bubbles and in society, and our brains with so many different things, and we also get in the way of ourselves a lot. So I do a lot of things to challenge myself like skydiving. When I first get to the edge of the frickin’ plane, I’m terrified but I’m always trying something new, even if I’m crap at it, so I know if I’m not challenging myself then I’m just limiting myself.”

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his 2022 F1 summer break trip to Africa

Lewis Hamilton reflected on his journey through Africa on his social media handles and claimed to have changed in some fundamental way. The Briton spent time in Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania, trying to understand his roots while unwinding from the busy season. He took his fans along for the trip, sharing multiple pictures of his time in the African countries.

In his post, he wrote:

“These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life. I’m not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love, and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed. No amount of photos could capture how I’m feeling now and what I’m trying to say. Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep. I connected with my roots and my history and I feel my ancestors with me now stronger than I ever have before.”

As part of his soul-searching, the seven-time world champion visited Sossusvlei, a clay and salt pan located in the southern part of the Namib Desert.

Fans of the Briton can hope that the world champion recharged his batteries in time for the remainder of the season, where the Mercedes driver still hopes to get his first win in 2022.

